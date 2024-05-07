Sanjeev Tirath announced as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Southeast Award Finalist by EY

ATLANTA, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Consulting today announced that Sanjeev Tirath was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Southeast Award finalist by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). The Southeast program celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs from Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, and Sanjeev was recognized for his unwavering commitment to the company and transformational impact on customers and communities.

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive business award for leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors, and reshape the world with big ideas and bold actions.

Sanjeev was one of 34 regional entrepreneurs selected as finalists by an independent panel of judges who evaluated the candidates based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"I feel extremely honored to be recognized as a finalist for the prestigious award," said Sanjeev Tirath, CEO of Pyramid Consulting. "I have always believed that being an entrepreneur is about committing to innovation and resilience. All my colleagues, clients, employees, and consultants have played an instrumental part in my entrepreneurial journey. I am thankful to them for keeping me motivated to push boundaries and deliver value for stakeholders," he added.

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year honors a spectrum of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage, and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates founders who bootstrapped their business from inception, transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory, and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 20 and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.

The US program consists of 17 regional programs whose panels of independent judges select the regional award winners every June. Those winners compete for national recognition at the Strategic Growth Forum® in November where National finalists and award winners are announced. The overall National winner represents the US at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® competition.

Learn more about Entrepreneur Of The Year®: ey.com/us/eoy

About Pyramid Consulting

Pyramid Consulting is a global leader in workforce and technology solutions that helps clients navigate competitive and challenging markets. Its award-winning family of brands – Talent by Pyramid, Technology by Celsior, and Training by GenSpark – operate together to deliver seamless and integrated solutions through multiple delivery models across ﬁve global delivery centers and 25+ countries. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Atlanta, Pyramid Consulting serves 125+ Fortune 500 companies across all major industries by engaging 6500+ consultants.

Learn more about Pyramid Consulting: pyramidci.com.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people, and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform, and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax, and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws.

Learn more about EY: ey.com.

Learn more about the 2024 Southeast finalists: ey.com/en_us/entrepreneur-of-the-year-us/southeast/finalists

