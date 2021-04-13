SanMar Recognized as a U.S. Best-Managed Company

ISSAQUAH, Wash., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SanMar Corporation, a leading supplier of wholesale accessories and apparel, is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2021 U.S. Best-Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

The 2021 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and a dynamic, resilient culture. They have all maintained strong financial performance despite the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the face of major challenges and immense pressure, these companies continued to make significant contributions to their industries, communities, workforces and the economy. SanMar's focus on creating products that they consider a Canvas for Good has made them a respected leader in global sustainability and environmental stewardship.

"SanMar is grateful to be recognized for our teamwork and for our dedication to company culture," said Jeremy Lott, president & CEO of SanMar. "Founded on the simple idea of being nice and telling the truth, SanMar has a passionate team of employees whose dedication to our customers and communities is the heart of our company."

Applicants were evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and financial performance. SanMar joins a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 30 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About SanMar

SanMar® Corporation is a premier supplier of wholesale apparel, bags and caps including Nike, OGIO®, Eddie Bauer®, Alternative®, New Era®, The North Face®, Carhartt®, Rabbit Skins®, Red Kap®, Port Authority®, Champion®, Port & Company®, District®, Red House®, Sport-Tek®, CornerStone®, TravisMathew®, Cotopaxi® and Allmade®. A family-owned and operated business since 1971, SanMar® is based in Issaquah, Wash. with ten national distribution centers nationwide.

SOURCE SanMar