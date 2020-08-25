Sanmina Bolsters Backplane Testing Capabilities at Sites in California and Mexico

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (Nasdaq: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company that manufactures some of the world's most complex and innovative electronic, optical and mechanical products, today announced that it has bolstered its backplane testing capabilities with new technology from RoBAT, a leading provider of automated testing solutions. The addition of the RoBAT RCI technology to Sanmina's facilities in California and Mexico will accelerate time to market for backplane customers in the communications, datacenter, defense and aerospace and storage markets.

Sanmina's site in San Jose, California has implemented the latest generation RoBAT RCI machine as part of its continued focus on extensive product development and new product introduction processes for backplane solutions. Sanmina's site in Guadalajara, Mexico has also implemented the technology as part of its strategy to provide customers with high speed assembly and test in a low cost region. The technology strengthens Sanmina's testing portfolio that also includes RoBAT S1 and RoBAT RXI technology.

"For forty years, Sanmina has provided advanced backplane assembly, programming and testing services and we've collaborated closely with RoBAT on many successful test platform projects," said Alex Scroppo, SVP of Mechanical and Electronic Specialty Components at Sanmina. "Advanced backplane technology is essential for enabling high speed communications and we're excited to add new capabilities that accelerate the time to market for our customers."

About Sanmina Backplanes

Sanmina provides the most comprehensive backplane testing portfolio available today that includes electrical, x-ray and advanced optical inspection testing capabilities. To learn more, please visit: https://www.sanmina.com/contract-manufacturing-design/backplanes/.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Safe Harbor Statement

The foregoing, including the discussion regarding the Company's future prospects, contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties associated with economic conditions in the electronics industry, particularly in the principal industry sectors served by the Company, changes in customer requirements and in the volume of sales principal customers, the ability of Sanmina to effectively assimilate acquired businesses and achieve the anticipated benefits of its acquisitions, and competition and technological change. The Company's actual results of operations may differ significantly from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements as a result of these and other factors, including factors set forth in our Company's Annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/10544/SANMINA_CORPORATION_LOGO.jpg

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation

Related Links

www.sanmina.com

