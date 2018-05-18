Sanmina Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company By Ringing The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

"We are honored to open the Nasdaq market in celebration of our 25th anniversary as a public company trading on the Nasdaq," stated Bob Eulau, Sanmina's Chief Executive Officer. "We are grateful to each of our customers and shareholders for their on-going support. I would also like to thank our employees for their hard work and dedication in achieving this significant milestone, we wouldn't be where we are today without their contributions."

The event will be broadcast live on national business television from 9:15 AM - 9:30 AM ET, as well as webcast live on Nasdaq's Web : https://new.livestream.com/nasdaq/live and on the Nasdaq MarketSite® Tower in New York City's Times Square.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, storage, industrial, defense, medical, energy and industries that include embedded computing technologies such as point of sale devices, casino gaming and automotive. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

