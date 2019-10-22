Sanmina Corporation Invites You To Join Its Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) announced today that it will host its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 earnings conference call on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 5:00 PM ET.

What: Sanmina Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings



When: Monday, October 28, 2019 at 5:00 PM ET



About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest-growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive markets. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information regarding the company is available at http://www.sanmina.com.

