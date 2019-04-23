Sanmina Corporation Invites You To Join Its Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) announced today that it will host its second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings conference call on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 5:00 PM ET.

What: Sanmina Corporation's Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings When: Monday, April 29, 2019 at 5:00 PM ET Web Link: www.sanmina.com Teleconference Information: Dial in Number: 877.273.6760 – Domestic



706.634.6605 – International Contact: Sanmina Investor Relations at +1.408.964.3610

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest-growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information regarding the company is available at http://www.sanmina.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/10544/SANMINA_CORPORATION_LOGO.jpg

SOURCE Sanmina Corporation

Related Links

http://www.sanmina.com

