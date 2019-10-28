Sanmina Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year End Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation ("Sanmina" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 28, 2019.

"We delivered good financial results per our plan for the fourth quarter. The team did an excellent job driving operational efficiency and mix improvements which led to better than expected operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per share and free cash flow," stated Jure Sola, Executive Chairman.

"Our focus on operational execution and financial excellence is evident in our strong fiscal 2019 results. Revenue grew 16 percent, operating margin expanded 110 basis points to 4.1 percent, non-GAAP earnings per share increased 60 percent to $3.40 compared to fiscal 2019 and we delivered strong free cash flow of $256 million. I am proud of our team for delivering solid results in fiscal 2019," concluded Sola.

(In thousands, except per share data) Q4:2019 Q3:2019 Q4:2018 FY:2019 FY:2018 Revenue $1,892,207 $2,026,995 $1,876,335 $8,233,859 $7,110,130 GAAP:









Operating income $63,085 $67,374 $9,819 $286,117 $119,441 Operating margin 3.3% 3.3% 0.5% 3.5% 1.7% Net income (loss) $19,757 $42,921 $782 $141,515 $(95,533) Diluted earnings (loss) per share(1) $0.27 $0.60 $0.01 $1.97 $(1.37) Non-GAAP:(2)









Operating income $79,627 $81,087 $58,749 $333,892 $212,800 Operating margin 4.2% 4.0% 3.1% 4.1% 3.0% Net income $60,611 $59,173 $42,546 $243,998 $155,912 Diluted earnings per share $0.84 $0.82 $0.60 $3.40 $2.13





(1) Fiscal 2018 GAAP loss per share includes a non-cash tax charge of $2.33 per share as a result of the U.S. Tax Cuts & Jobs Act and a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $0.44 per share.



(2) Non-GAAP financial measures exclude charges or gains relating to: stock-based compensation expenses, restructuring costs (including employee severance and benefits costs and charges related to excess facilities and assets), acquisition and integration costs (consisting of costs associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses into our operations), impairment charges for goodwill and other assets, amortization expense and charges associated with distressed customers, litigation settlements, gains and losses on sales of assets and redemptions of debt, deferred tax and discrete tax items, all to the extent material in the applicable period. See Schedule 1 below for more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures, including the economic substance behind each exclusion, the manner in which management uses non-GAAP measures to conduct and evaluate the business, the material limitations associated with using such measures and the manner in which management compensates for such limitations. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP results contained in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the financial statements furnished with this release.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Ending cash and cash equivalents: $454.7 million

Cash flow from operations: Q4 $190.2 million and FY'19 $383.0 million

Free cash flow: Q4 $161.0 million and FY'19 $255.8 million

Expanded Share Repurchase Program

In line with Sanmina's capital allocation priorities and confidence in our future cash generation, the Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $200 million of Sanmina's common stock. The new stock repurchase program has no expiration date. As of September 28, 2019, $100.8 million remained available under the current program approved in September 2017. This brings the outstanding Board authorized common stock repurchase amount to $300.8 million. Since the beginning of fiscal 2014, the Company has repurchased approximately 26.4 million shares for approximately $649 million. The Company continues to view its share repurchase program as opportunistic.

Company-wide Right-sizing Plan

On October 28, 2019, the Company adopted a company-wide right-sizing plan. Under this plan, the Company expects to incur restructuring charges of approximately $10 million to $20 million, consisting primarily of cash severance costs.

First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Outlook

The following outlook is for the first fiscal quarter ending December 28, 2019. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Revenue between $1.725 billion to $1.825 billion

GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.52 to $0.62

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.65 to $0.75

"We expect demand to be soft in the first half of the fiscal year as a result of excess inventory in the channel, slower than anticipated 5G deployment and global economic uncertainty. As a result, we have initiated a plan to right size the organization to further improve operational efficiencies and optimize our cost structure. This right-sizing, coupled with our focus on the quality of our revenue, will support our ongoing operating margin, non-GAAP earnings per share and cash generation objectives," stated Hartmut Liebel, Chief Executive Officer.

"Our leading edge technology, market diversification, operational excellence and financial discipline are key differentiators for Sanmina. Our strong team is well positioned to deliver superior service, innovation and support to our customers as well as enhanced value for our stockholders. I am excited about Sanmina's future," concluded Liebel.

Company Conference Call Information

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud solutions, industrial, defense, medical and automotive. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release, including the Company's outlook for the first quarter and the expected cost and anticipated benefits of the Company's right-sizing plan, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements as a result of a number of factors, including adverse changes to the key markets we target; significant uncertainties that can cause our future sales and net income to be variable; reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our sales; risks arising from our international operations; the amount of restructuring charges relating to the Company-wide right-sizing plan actually recorded in the first quarter; and the other factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter any of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release, the conference call or the Investor Relations section of our website whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (GAAP)





September 28,

September 29,





2019

2018

















(Unaudited) ASSETS

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 454,741

$ 419,528

Accounts receivable, net 1,128,379

1,177,219

Contract assets 396,300

-

Inventories 900,557

1,374,004

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 40,952

43,676



Total current assets 2,920,929

3,014,427











Property, plant and equipment, net 630,647

642,913 Deferred tax assets 279,803

344,124 Other

74,134

83,669



Total assets $ 3,905,513

$ 4,085,133











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Current liabilities:







Accounts payable $ 1,336,914

$ 1,547,399

Accrued liabilities 180,107

136,427

Accrued payroll and related benefits 127,647

124,748

Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt 38,354

593,321



Total current liabilities 1,683,022

2,401,895











Long-term liabilities:







Long-term debt 346,971

14,346

Other 232,947

196,048



Total long-term liabilities 579,918

210,394











Stockholders' equity 1,642,573

1,472,844



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,905,513

$ 4,085,133

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (GAAP) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





















Sept. 28,

Sept. 29,

Sept. 28,

Sept. 29,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Net sales $ 1,892,207

$ 1,876,335

$ 8,233,859

$ 7,110,130 Cost of sales 1,750,503

1,755,252

7,641,921

6,646,347

Gross profit 141,704

121,083

591,938

463,783

















Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative 66,050

60,516

260,032

250,924

Research and development 6,244

6,774

27,552

30,754

Restructuring and other costs 6,325

43,974

18,237

62,664

Total operating expenses 78,619

111,264

305,821

344,342

















Operating income 63,085

9,819

286,117

119,441



















Interest income 223

204

1,111

1,268

Interest expense (6,421)

(7,410)

(30,763)

(27,734)

Other income (expense), net (2,481)

817

(10,846)

4,564 Interest and other, net (8,679)

(6,389)

(40,498)

(21,902)

















Income before income taxes 54,406

3,430

245,619

97,539

















Provision for income taxes 34,649

2,648

104,104

193,072

















Net income (loss) $ 19,757

$ 782

$ 141,515

$ (95,533)





































Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.28

$ 0.01

$ 2.05

$ (1.37)

Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.27

$ 0.01

$ 1.97

$ (1.37)



















Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:















Basic 69,898

68,236

69,129

69,833

Diluted 72,294

71,500

71,678

69,833

Sanmina Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Sept. 28,

June 29,

Sept. 29,

Sept. 28,

Sept. 29,



2019

2019

2018

2019

2018





















GAAP Operating Income $ 63,085

$ 67,374

$ 9,819

$ 286,117

$ 119,441

GAAP operating margin 3.3%

3.3%

0.5%

3.5%

1.7% Adjustments:



















Stock compensation expense (1) 10,266

8,136

4,127

30,844

32,825

Amortization of intangible assets 190

190

1,092

1,206

6,516

Reversal of contingent consideration accrual (2) -

-

-

-

(4,812)

Distressed customer charges (3) (49)

(804)

(73)

(1,752)

(926)

Restructuring costs 2,411

6,191

13,174

13,753

29,146

Goodwill and other asset impairments 3,724

-

30,610

3,724

30,610 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 79,627

$ 81,087

$ 58,749

$ 333,892

$ 212,800

Non-GAAP operating margin 4.2%

4.0%

3.1%

4.1%

3.0%











































GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ 19,757

$ 42,921

$ 782

$ 141,515

$ (95,533)





















Adjustments:



















Operating income adjustments (see above) 16,542

13,713

48,930

47,775

93,359

Litigation settlements (4) -

(830)

(475)

(830)

(762)

Adjustments for taxes (5) 24,312

3,369

(6,691)

55,538

158,848 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 60,611

$ 59,173

$ 42,546

$ 243,998

$ 155,912











































GAAP Net Income (Loss) Per Share:



















Basic $ 0.28

$ 0.62

$ 0.01

$ 2.05

$ (1.37)

Diluted $ 0.27

$ 0.60

$ 0.01

$ 1.97

$ (1.37)





















Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share:



















Basic $ 0.87

$ 0.85

$ 0.62

$ 3.53

$ 2.23

Diluted $ 0.84

$ 0.82

$ 0.60

$ 3.40

$ 2.13





















Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP per share amounts:



















Basic 69,898

69,499

68,236

69,129

69,833

Diluted 72,294

72,007

71,500

71,678

69,833





















Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP per share amounts:



















Basic 69,898

69,499

68,236

69,129

69,833

Diluted 72,294

72,007

71,500

71,678

73,200











































(1) Stock compensation expense was as follows:























Cost of sales $ 2,711

$ 2,729

$ 1,833

$ 9,757

$ 8,187

Selling, general and administrative 7,550

5,328

3,164

20,807

25,206

Research and development 5

79

(870)

280

(568)

Total $ 10,266

$ 8,136

$ 4,127

$ 30,844

$ 32,825





















(2) Represents a reduction in an accrual for contingent consideration related to an acquisition completed in a previous period.





















(3) Relates to recovery of previously written-off inventory and bad debt associated with distressed customers.





















(4) Represents cash received in connection with certain litigation settlements.





















(5) GAAP provision for income taxes $ 34,649

$ 15,704

$ 2,648

$ 104,104

$ 193,072























Adjustments:



















Tax impact of operating income adjustments 337

263

990

957

1,889

Discrete tax items (3,983)

2,240

177

(3,357)

3,230

Other deferred tax adjustments (20,666)

(5,872)

4,220

(53,138)

(2,871)

Impact of US Tax Reform -

-

1,304

-

(161,096)























Subtotal - adjustments for taxes (24,312)

(3,369)

6,691

(55,538)

(158,848)























Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 10,337

$ 12,335

$ 9,339

$ 48,566

$ 34,224





















Q1 FY20 Earnings Per Share Outlook*: Q1 FY20 EPS Range















Low

High



































GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.52

$ 0.62













Stock compensation expense $ 0.13

$ 0.13













Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.65

$ 0.75

































Q4 FY19 Earnings Per Share Outlook: Q4 FY19 EPS Range















Low

High



































GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.61

$ 0.71













Stock compensation expense $ 0.12

$ 0.12













Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.73

$ 0.83















* Due to uncertainty regarding the timing of recognition of restructuring charges that will be incurred during the first half of fiscal 2020 in connection with the Company's rightsizing plan, the Q1 FY20 outlook for GAAP EPS does not include an estimate of restructuring charges.

Schedule 1

The commentary and financial information above includes non-GAAP measures of operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted earnings per share. Management excludes from these measures stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and integration expenses, impairment charges, amortization charges and other infrequent items, as adjusted for taxes, to the extent material or which we consider to be of a non-operational nature in the applicable period, and as more fully described below.

Management excludes these items principally because such charges are not directly related to the Company's ongoing core business operations. We use such non-GAAP measures in order to (1) make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of Company's operations, both internally and externally, (2) guide management in assessing the performance of the business, internally allocating resources and making decisions in furtherance of Company's strategic plan, (3) provide investors with a better understanding of how management plans and measures the business and (4) provide investors with a better understanding of the ongoing, core business. The material limitations to management's approach include the fact that the charges and expenses excluded are nonetheless charges required to be recognized under GAAP and, in some cases, consume cash which reduces the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations primarily by reviewing GAAP results to obtain a complete picture of the Company's performance and by including a reconciliation of non-GAAP results back to GAAP in its earnings releases.

Additional information regarding the economic substance of each exclusion, management's use of the resultant non-GAAP measures, the material limitations of management's approach and management's methods for compensating for such limitations is provided below.

Stock-based Compensation Expense, which consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of stock options and unvested restricted stock units granted to employees, is excluded in order to permit more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results since the Company grants different amounts and value of stock options in each quarter. In addition, given the fact that competitors grant different amounts and types of equity award and may use different option valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Restructuring, Acquisition and Integration Expenses, which consist of severance, lease termination, exit costs and other charges primarily related to closing and consolidating manufacturing facilities and those associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses, are excluded because such charges (1) can be driven by the timing of acquisitions which are difficult to predict, (2) are not directly related to ongoing business results and (3) do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors complete acquisitions and adopt restructuring plans at different times and in different amounts than the Company, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. Items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors and restructuring and integration expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Therefore, management also reviews GAAP results including these amounts.

Impairment Charges, which consist of non-cash charges, are excluded because such charges are non-recurring and do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors may record impairment charges at different times, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Amortization Charges, which consist of non-cash charges impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions of businesses or assets, are also excluded because such charges do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, such charges can be driven by the timing of acquisitions, which is difficult to predict. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors because the Company's competitors complete acquisitions at different times and for different amounts than the Company.

Other Infrequent Items, which consist of other infrequent or unusual items (including charges associated with distressed customers, litigation settlements and gains and losses on sales of assets and redemptions of debt), to the extent material or non-operational in nature, are excluded because such items are typically non-recurring, difficult to predict or not directly related to the Company's ongoing core operations. However, items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors. In addition, these expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations by reviewing GAAP results including these amounts.

Adjustments for Taxes, which consist of the tax effects of the various adjustments that we include in our non-GAAP measures, and adjustments related to deferred tax and discrete tax items. Including these adjustments permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. We determine the tax adjustments based upon the various applicable effective tax rates. In those jurisdictions where we do not expect to realize a tax cost or benefit (due to a history of operating losses or other factors), a reduced tax rate is applied.

