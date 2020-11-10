Sanmina Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
Nov 10, 2020, 16:02 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation ("Sanmina" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 3, 2020.
|
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights
|
|
Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights
|
|
Additional Highlights
|
|
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures exclude charges or gains relating to: stock-based compensation expenses; restructuring costs (including employee severance and benefits costs and charges related to excess facilities and assets); acquisition and integration costs (consisting of costs associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses into our operations); impairment charges for goodwill and other assets; amortization expense; and other unusual or infrequent items (e.g. charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets and redemptions of debt, deferred tax and discrete tax items). See Schedule 1 below for more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures, including the economic substance behind each exclusion, the manner in which management uses non-GAAP measures to conduct and evaluate the business, the material limitations associated with using such measures and the manner in which management compensates for such limitations. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information contained in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the financial statements furnished with this release.
"We delivered strong financial results for the fourth quarter. Revenue was up 13.3 percent over the prior quarter, operating margin expanded, EPS exceeded outlook and we generated solid free cash flow. Our performance in the quarter is a testament that our strategy is working," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sanmina Corporation.
"Fiscal 2020 was a challenging year. The team did a phenomenal job adapting and I am proud of our people for all that we have accomplished."
"As we look to fiscal 2021, we remain focused on delivering mission critical products, technologies and services to our customers, coupled with operational excellence and financial discipline. Our strong foundation and experienced management team positions us well for any economic environment," concluded Sola.
First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Outlook
The following outlook is for the first fiscal quarter ending January 2, 2021. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.
- Revenue between $1.70 billion to $1.80 billion
- GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.65 to $0.75
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.75 to $0.85
The outlook above constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements as a result of a number of factors, mostly notably the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which have reduced demand from our customers, caused supply chain interruptions and created health risks for our employees and which could result in restrictions on where we can build products, the levels of staffing at our plants and the types of products we can build for our customers. Other factors that could cause our results to differ from our outlook include adverse changes to the key markets we target; significant uncertainties that can cause our future sales and net income to be variable; reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our sales; risks arising from our international operations; and the other factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC").
The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter any of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release, the conference call or the Investor Relations section of our website whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.
Company Conference Call Information
About Sanmina
Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud computing, industrial, defense, medical and automotive. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.
|
Sanmina Corporation
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands)
|
(GAAP)
|
October 3,
|
September 28,
|
2020
|
2019
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 480,526
|
$ 454,741
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
1,043,334
|
1,128,379
|
Contract assets
|
396,583
|
396,300
|
Inventories
|
861,281
|
900,557
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
37,718
|
40,952
|
Total current assets
|
2,819,442
|
2,920,929
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
559,242
|
630,647
|
Deferred tax assets
|
273,470
|
279,803
|
Other
|
120,502
|
74,134
|
Total assets
|
$ 3,772,656
|
$ 3,905,513
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 1,210,049
|
$ 1,336,914
|
Accrued liabilities
|
171,761
|
180,107
|
Accrued payroll and related benefits
|
122,029
|
127,647
|
Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt
|
18,750
|
38,354
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,522,589
|
1,683,022
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
Long-term debt
|
329,249
|
346,971
|
Other
|
290,902
|
232,947
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
620,151
|
579,918
|
Stockholders' equity
|
1,629,916
|
1,642,573
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 3,772,656
|
$ 3,905,513
|
Sanmina Corporation
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(GAAP)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
Oct. 3,
|
Sept. 28,
|
Oct. 3,
|
Sept. 28,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net sales
|
$ 1,874,958
|
$ 1,892,207
|
$ 6,960,370
|
$ 8,233,859
|
Cost of sales
|
1,723,027
|
1,750,503
|
6,434,663
|
7,641,921
|
Gross profit
|
151,931
|
141,704
|
525,707
|
591,938
|
Operating expenses:
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
56,209
|
66,050
|
240,931
|
260,032
|
Research and development
|
6,416
|
6,244
|
22,564
|
27,552
|
Restructuring and other costs
|
7,272
|
6,325
|
34,525
|
18,237
|
Total operating expenses
|
69,897
|
78,619
|
298,020
|
305,821
|
Operating income
|
82,034
|
63,085
|
227,687
|
286,117
|
Interest income
|
830
|
223
|
2,322
|
1,111
|
Interest expense
|
(8,526)
|
(6,421)
|
(28,903)
|
(30,763)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
2,794
|
(2,481)
|
(348)
|
(10,846)
|
Interest and other, net
|
(4,902)
|
(8,679)
|
(26,929)
|
(40,498)
|
Income before income taxes
|
77,132
|
54,406
|
200,758
|
245,619
|
Provision for income taxes
|
25,526
|
34,649
|
61,045
|
104,104
|
Net income
|
$ 51,606
|
$ 19,757
|
$ 139,713
|
$ 141,515
|
Basic income per share
|
$ 0.77
|
$ 0.28
|
$ 2.02
|
$ 2.05
|
Diluted income per share
|
$ 0.75
|
$ 0.27
|
$ 1.97
|
$ 1.97
|
Weighted-average shares used in
|
computing per share amounts:
|
Basic
|
67,329
|
69,898
|
69,041
|
69,129
|
Diluted
|
68,799
|
72,294
|
70,793
|
71,678
|
Sanmina Corporation
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
Oct. 3,
|
June 27,
|
Sept. 28,
|
Oct. 3,
|
Sept. 28,
|
2020
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
GAAP Operating Income
|
$ 82,034
|
$ 64,103
|
$ 63,085
|
$ 227,687
|
$ 286,117
|
GAAP operating margin
|
4.4%
|
3.9%
|
3.3%
|
3.3%
|
3.5%
|
Adjustments:
|
Stock compensation expense (1)
|
4,192
|
7,354
|
10,266
|
26,235
|
30,844
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
817
|
63
|
190
|
1,133
|
1,206
|
Distressed customer charges (2)
|
(531)
|
1,499
|
(49)
|
968
|
(1,752)
|
Legal and other (3)
|
2,346
|
-
|
-
|
2,346
|
-
|
Restructuring costs
|
6,455
|
2,812
|
2,411
|
26,783
|
13,753
|
Gain on sales of long-lived assets
|
(604)
|
-
|
-
|
(604)
|
-
|
Goodwill and other asset impairments
|
-
|
-
|
3,724
|
6,609
|
3,724
|
Non-GAAP Operating Income
|
$ 94,709
|
$ 75,831
|
$ 79,627
|
$ 291,157
|
$ 333,892
|
Non-GAAP operating margin
|
5.1%
|
4.6%
|
4.2%
|
4.2%
|
4.1%
|
GAAP Net Income
|
$ 51,606
|
$ 44,880
|
$ 19,757
|
$ 139,713
|
$ 141,515
|
Adjustments:
|
Operating income adjustments (see above)
|
12,675
|
11,728
|
16,542
|
63,470
|
47,775
|
Legal and other (3)
|
(729)
|
-
|
-
|
(988)
|
(830)
|
Adjustments for taxes (4)
|
11,869
|
3,387
|
24,312
|
13,426
|
55,538
|
Non-GAAP Net Income
|
$ 75,421
|
$ 59,995
|
$ 60,611
|
$ 215,621
|
$ 243,998
|
GAAP Net Income Per Share:
|
Basic
|
$ 0.77
|
$ 0.66
|
$ 0.28
|
$ 2.02
|
$ 2.05
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.75
|
$ 0.64
|
$ 0.27
|
$ 1.97
|
$ 1.97
|
Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share:
|
Basic
|
$ 1.12
|
$ 0.88
|
$ 0.87
|
$ 3.12
|
$ 3.53
|
Diluted
|
$ 1.10
|
$ 0.86
|
$ 0.84
|
$ 3.05
|
$ 3.40
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing per
|
Basic
|
67,329
|
68,216
|
69,898
|
69,041
|
69,129
|
Diluted
|
68,799
|
69,645
|
72,294
|
70,793
|
71,678
|
(1)
|
Stock compensation expense was as follows:
|
Cost of sales
|
$ 1,833
|
$ 2,772
|
$ 2,711
|
$ 10,099
|
$ 9,757
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
2,349
|
4,496
|
7,550
|
15,897
|
20,807
|
Research and development
|
10
|
86
|
5
|
239
|
280
|
Total
|
$ 4,192
|
$ 7,354
|
$ 10,266
|
$ 26,235
|
$ 30,844
|
(2)
|
Relates to accounts receivable and inventory write-downs (recoveries) associated with distressed customers.
|
(3)
|
Represents expenses, charges and recoveries associated with certain legal matters.
|
(4)
|
GAAP provision for income taxes
|
$ 25,526
|
$ 14,727
|
$ 34,649
|
$ 61,045
|
$ 104,104
|
Adjustments:
|
Tax impact of operating income adjustments
|
285
|
602
|
337
|
1,500
|
957
|
Discrete tax items
|
(5,991)
|
3,152
|
(3,983)
|
(2,121)
|
(3,357)
|
Deferred tax adjustments
|
(6,163)
|
(7,141)
|
(20,666)
|
(12,805)
|
(53,138)
|
Subtotal - adjustments for taxes
|
(11,869)
|
(3,387)
|
(24,312)
|
(13,426)
|
(55,538)
|
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes
|
$ 13,657
|
$ 11,340
|
$ 10,337
|
$ 47,619
|
$ 48,566
|
Q1 FY21 Earnings Per Share Outlook*:
|
Q1 FY21 EPS Range
|
Low
|
High
|
GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.65
|
$ 0.75
|
Stock compensation expense
|
$ 0.10
|
$ 0.10
|
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.75
|
$ 0.85
|
* Due to uncertainty regarding the timing of recognition of restructuring charges, impairment charges and other unusual or infrequent items, if any, that could be incurred during the first quarter of FY21, an estimate of such items is not included in the outlook for Q1 FY21 GAAP EPS.
|
Sanmina Corporation
|
Pre-tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)
|
($ in thousands)
|
Q4 FY20
|
GAAP operating income
|
$ 82,034
|
14 weeks
|
x
|
3.7
|
= 4*(13/14)
|
Annualized GAAP operating income
|
304,698
|
Average invested capital (1)
|
÷
|
1,245,006
|
GAAP pre-tax ROIC
|
24.5%
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$ 94,709
|
14 weeks
|
x
|
3.7
|
= 4*(13/14)
|
Annualized non-GAAP operating income
|
351,776
|
Average invested capital (1)
|
÷
|
1,245,006
|
Non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC
|
28.3%
|
(1) Invested capital is defined as total assets (not including cash and cash equivalents and deferred tax assets) less total liabilities (excluding short-term and long-term debt).
|
Sanmina Corporation
|
Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow
|
(in thousands)
|
Three Month Periods
|
Twelve Month Periods
|
Q4'20
|
Q3'20
|
Q4'19
|
FY20
|
FY19
|
GAAP Net Income
|
$ 51,606
|
$ 44,880
|
$ 19,757
|
$ 139,713
|
$ 141,515
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
28,555
|
28,886
|
28,508
|
114,218
|
116,949
|
Other, net*
|
6,822
|
15,532
|
41,332
|
47,972
|
87,731
|
Net change in net working capital
|
(7,094)
|
(25,531)
|
100,600
|
(1,348)
|
36,770
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
79,889
|
63,767
|
190,197
|
300,555
|
382,965
|
Sales (purchases) of short-term investments
|
30,000
|
(30,000)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Purchases of long-term investments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(499)
|
Net purchases of property & equipment
|
(10,512)
|
(9,441)
|
(29,174)
|
(64,409)
|
(127,142)
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
19,488
|
(39,441)
|
(29,174)
|
(64,409)
|
(127,641)
|
Net share issuances
|
(76,580)
|
(17,791)
|
820
|
(171,232)
|
925
|
Net borrowing activities
|
(659,374)
|
(4,688)
|
(121,000)
|
(39,048)
|
(221,143)
|
Cash used in financing activities
|
(735,954)
|
(22,479)
|
(120,180)
|
(210,280)
|
(220,218)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes
|
(114)
|
785
|
(375)
|
(81)
|
107
|
Net change in cash & cash equivalents
|
$ (636,691)
|
$ 2,632
|
$ 40,468
|
$ 25,785
|
$ 35,213
|
Free cash flow:
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
$ 79,889
|
$ 63,767
|
$ 190,197
|
$ 300,555
|
$ 382,965
|
Net purchases of property & equipment
|
(10,512)
|
(9,441)
|
(29,174)
|
(64,409)
|
(127,142)
|
$ 69,377
|
$ 54,326
|
$ 161,023
|
$ 236,146
|
$ 255,823
|
*Primarily changes in deferred income taxes and stock-based compensation expense.
Schedule 1
The commentary and financial information above includes non-GAAP measures of operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted earnings per share. Management excludes from these measures stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and integration expenses, impairment charges, amortization charges and other unusual or infrequent items, as adjusted for taxes, as more fully described below.
Management excludes these items principally because such charges or benefits are not directly related to the Company's ongoing core business operations. We use such non-GAAP measures in order to (1) make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operations, both internally and externally, (2) guide management in assessing the performance of the business, internally allocating resources and making decisions in furtherance of Company's strategic plan, (3) provide investors with a better understanding of how management plans and measures the business and (4) provide investors with a better understanding of our ongoing, core business. The material limitations to management's approach include the fact that the charges, benefits and expenses excluded are nonetheless charges, benefits and expenses required to be recognized under GAAP and, in some cases, consume cash which reduces the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations primarily by reviewing GAAP results to obtain a complete picture of the Company's performance and by including a reconciliation of non-GAAP results to GAAP results in its earnings releases.
Additional information regarding the economic substance of each exclusion, management's use of the resultant non-GAAP measures, the material limitations of management's approach and management's methods for compensating for such limitations is provided below.
Stock-based Compensation Expense, which consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of equity awards granted to employees and directors, is excluded in order to permit more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results since the Company grants different amounts and value of equity awards each quarter. In addition, given the fact that competitors grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.
Restructuring, Acquisition and Integration Expenses, which consist of severance, lease termination costs, exit costs and other charges primarily related to closing and consolidating manufacturing facilities and those associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses, are excluded because such charges (1) can be driven by the timing of acquisitions and exit activities which are difficult to predict, (2) are not directly related to ongoing business results and (3) do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors complete acquisitions and adopt restructuring plans at different times and in different amounts than the Company, excluding these charges or benefits permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. Items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors and restructuring and integration expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Therefore, management also reviews GAAP results including these amounts.
Impairment Charges, which consist of non-cash charges, are excluded because such charges are non-recurring and do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors may record impairment charges at different times, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.
Amortization Charges, which consist of non-cash charges impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions of businesses or assets, are also excluded because such charges do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, such charges can be driven by the timing of acquisitions, which is difficult to predict. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors because the Company's competitors complete acquisitions at different times and for different amounts than the Company.
Other Unusual or Infrequent Items, such as charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets and redemptions of debt, deferred tax and discrete tax items, are excluded because such items are typically non-recurring, difficult to predict or not directly related to the Company's ongoing or core operations and are therefore not considered by management in assessing the current operating performance of the Company and forecasting earnings trends. However, items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors. In addition, these items may include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations by reviewing GAAP results including these amounts.
Adjustments for Taxes, which consist of the tax effects of the various adjustments that we exclude from our non-GAAP measures, and adjustments related to deferred tax and discrete tax items. Including these adjustments permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. We determine the tax adjustments based upon the various applicable effective tax rates. In those jurisdictions in which we do not expect to realize a tax cost or benefit (due to a history of operating losses or other factors), a reduced tax rate is applied.
