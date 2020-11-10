Sanmina Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanmina Corporation ("Sanmina" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SANM), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 3, 2020.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights Revenue: $1.87 billion, exceeding outlook

GAAP operating margin: 4.4 percent

GAAP diluted EPS: $0.75

Non-GAAP (1) operating margin: 5.1 percent

Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $1.10, exceeding outlook Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights Revenue: $6.96 billion

GAAP diluted EPS: $1.97

Non-GAAP diluted EPS: $3.05 Additional Highlights Q4 non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC: 28.3 percent

Cash flow from operations: Q4 $80 million and FY'20 $301 million

Free cash flow: Q4 $69 million and FY'20 $236 million

Shares repurchases: Q4 3 million for $78 million and FY'20 6.4 million for $166 million

Ending cash and cash equivalents: $481 million



(1) Non-GAAP financial measures exclude charges or gains relating to: stock-based compensation expenses; restructuring costs (including employee severance and benefits costs and charges related to excess facilities and assets); acquisition and integration costs (consisting of costs associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses into our operations); impairment charges for goodwill and other assets; amortization expense; and other unusual or infrequent items (e.g. charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets and redemptions of debt, deferred tax and discrete tax items). See Schedule 1 below for more information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures, including the economic substance behind each exclusion, the manner in which management uses non-GAAP measures to conduct and evaluate the business, the material limitations associated with using such measures and the manner in which management compensates for such limitations. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial information contained in this release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the financial statements furnished with this release.

"We delivered strong financial results for the fourth quarter. Revenue was up 13.3 percent over the prior quarter, operating margin expanded, EPS exceeded outlook and we generated solid free cash flow. Our performance in the quarter is a testament that our strategy is working," stated Jure Sola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sanmina Corporation.

"Fiscal 2020 was a challenging year. The team did a phenomenal job adapting and I am proud of our people for all that we have accomplished."

"As we look to fiscal 2021, we remain focused on delivering mission critical products, technologies and services to our customers, coupled with operational excellence and financial discipline. Our strong foundation and experienced management team positions us well for any economic environment," concluded Sola.

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Outlook

The following outlook is for the first fiscal quarter ending January 2, 2021. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Revenue between $1.70 billion to $1.80 billion

to GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.65 to $0.75

to Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.75 to $0.85

The outlook above constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these statements as a result of a number of factors, mostly notably the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which have reduced demand from our customers, caused supply chain interruptions and created health risks for our employees and which could result in restrictions on where we can build products, the levels of staffing at our plants and the types of products we can build for our customers. Other factors that could cause our results to differ from our outlook include adverse changes to the key markets we target; significant uncertainties that can cause our future sales and net income to be variable; reliance on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our sales; risks arising from our international operations; and the other factors set forth in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter any of the forward-looking statements made in this earnings release, the conference call or the Investor Relations section of our website whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading integrated manufacturing solutions provider serving the fastest growing segments of the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market. Recognized as a technology leader, Sanmina provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions, delivering superior quality and support to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) primarily in the communications networks, cloud computing, industrial, defense, medical and automotive. Sanmina has facilities strategically located in key regions throughout the world. More information about the Company is available at www.sanmina.com.

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (GAAP)













October 3,

September 28,



2020

2019













(Unaudited) ASSETS

















Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 480,526

$ 454,741

Accounts receivable, net

1,043,334

1,128,379

Contract assets

396,583

396,300

Inventories

861,281

900,557

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

37,718

40,952



Total current assets

2,819,442

2,920,929









Property, plant and equipment, net

559,242

630,647 Deferred tax assets

273,470

279,803 Other

120,502

74,134



Total assets

$ 3,772,656

$ 3,905,513













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Current liabilities:









Accounts payable

$ 1,210,049

$ 1,336,914

Accrued liabilities

171,761

180,107

Accrued payroll and related benefits

122,029

127,647

Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt

18,750

38,354



Total current liabilities

1,522,589

1,683,022











Long-term liabilities:









Long-term debt

329,249

346,971

Other

290,902

232,947



Total long-term liabilities

620,151

579,918











Stockholders' equity

1,629,916

1,642,573



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,772,656

$ 3,905,513

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (GAAP) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





















Oct. 3,

Sept. 28,

Oct. 3,

Sept. 28,



2020

2019

2020

2019

















Net sales $ 1,874,958

$ 1,892,207

$ 6,960,370

$ 8,233,859 Cost of sales 1,723,027

1,750,503

6,434,663

7,641,921

Gross profit 151,931

141,704

525,707

591,938

















Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative 56,209

66,050

240,931

260,032

Research and development 6,416

6,244

22,564

27,552

Restructuring and other costs 7,272

6,325

34,525

18,237

Total operating expenses 69,897

78,619

298,020

305,821

















Operating income 82,034

63,085

227,687

286,117



















Interest income 830

223

2,322

1,111

Interest expense (8,526)

(6,421)

(28,903)

(30,763)

Other income (expense), net 2,794

(2,481)

(348)

(10,846) Interest and other, net (4,902)

(8,679)

(26,929)

(40,498)

















Income before income taxes 77,132

54,406

200,758

245,619

















Provision for income taxes 25,526

34,649

61,045

104,104

















Net income $ 51,606

$ 19,757

$ 139,713

$ 141,515





































Basic income per share $ 0.77

$ 0.28

$ 2.02

$ 2.05

Diluted income per share $ 0.75

$ 0.27

$ 1.97

$ 1.97



















Weighted-average shares used in















computing per share amounts:















Basic 67,329

69,898

69,041

69,129

Diluted 68,799

72,294

70,793

71,678

Sanmina Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended





Oct. 3,

June 27,

Sept. 28,

Oct. 3,

Sept. 28,





2020

2020

2019

2020

2019























GAAP Operating Income

$ 82,034

$ 64,103

$ 63,085

$ 227,687

$ 286,117

GAAP operating margin

4.4%

3.9%

3.3%

3.3%

3.5% Adjustments:





















Stock compensation expense (1)

4,192

7,354

10,266

26,235

30,844

Amortization of intangible assets

817

63

190

1,133

1,206

Distressed customer charges (2)

(531)

1,499

(49)

968

(1,752)

Legal and other (3)

2,346

-

-

2,346

-

Restructuring costs

6,455

2,812

2,411

26,783

13,753

Gain on sales of long-lived assets

(604)

-

-

(604)

-

Goodwill and other asset impairments

-

-

3,724

6,609

3,724 Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 94,709

$ 75,831

$ 79,627

$ 291,157

$ 333,892

Non-GAAP operating margin

5.1%

4.6%

4.2%

4.2%

4.1%















































GAAP Net Income

$ 51,606

$ 44,880

$ 19,757

$ 139,713

$ 141,515























Adjustments:





















Operating income adjustments (see above)

12,675

11,728

16,542

63,470

47,775

Legal and other (3)

(729)

-

-

(988)

(830)

Adjustments for taxes (4)

11,869

3,387

24,312

13,426

55,538 Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 75,421

$ 59,995

$ 60,611

$ 215,621

$ 243,998















































GAAP Net Income Per Share:





















Basic

$ 0.77

$ 0.66

$ 0.28

$ 2.02

$ 2.05

Diluted

$ 0.75

$ 0.64

$ 0.27

$ 1.97

$ 1.97























Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share:





















Basic

$ 1.12

$ 0.88

$ 0.87

$ 3.12

$ 3.53

Diluted

$ 1.10

$ 0.86

$ 0.84

$ 3.05

$ 3.40























Weighted-average shares used in computing per

share amounts:





















Basic

67,329

68,216

69,898

69,041

69,129

Diluted

68,799

69,645

72,294

70,793

71,678















































(1) Stock compensation expense was as follows:













































Cost of sales

$ 1,833

$ 2,772

$ 2,711

$ 10,099

$ 9,757

Selling, general and administrative

2,349

4,496

7,550

15,897

20,807

Research and development

10

86

5

239

280

Total

$ 4,192

$ 7,354

$ 10,266

$ 26,235

$ 30,844























(2) Relates to accounts receivable and inventory write-downs (recoveries) associated with distressed customers.























(3) Represents expenses, charges and recoveries associated with certain legal matters.

































(4) GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 25,526

$ 14,727

$ 34,649

$ 61,045

$ 104,104

























Adjustments:





















Tax impact of operating income adjustments

285

602

337

1,500

957

Discrete tax items

(5,991)

3,152

(3,983)

(2,121)

(3,357)

Deferred tax adjustments

(6,163)

(7,141)

(20,666)

(12,805)

(53,138)

























Subtotal - adjustments for taxes

(11,869)

(3,387)

(24,312)

(13,426)

(55,538)

























Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$ 13,657

$ 11,340

$ 10,337

$ 47,619

$ 48,566















































Q1 FY21 Earnings Per Share Outlook*:

Q1 FY21 EPS Range

















Low

High





































GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.65

$ 0.75













Stock compensation expense

$ 0.10

$ 0.10













Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 0.75

$ 0.85



































* Due to uncertainty regarding the timing of recognition of restructuring charges, impairment charges and other unusual or infrequent items, if any, that could be incurred during the first quarter of FY21, an estimate of such items is not included in the outlook for Q1 FY21 GAAP EPS.

Sanmina Corporation Pre-tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) ($ in thousands)



















Q4 FY20









GAAP operating income

$ 82,034 14 weeks

x 3.7 = 4*(13/14) Annualized GAAP operating income

304,698

Average invested capital (1) ÷ 1,245,006

GAAP pre-tax ROIC

24.5%









Non-GAAP operating income

$ 94,709 14 weeks

x 3.7 = 4*(13/14) Annualized non-GAAP operating income

351,776

Average invested capital (1) ÷ 1,245,006

Non-GAAP pre-tax ROIC

28.3%





(1) Invested capital is defined as total assets (not including cash and cash equivalents and deferred tax assets) less total liabilities (excluding short-term and long-term debt).

Sanmina Corporation Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow (in thousands)





















Three Month Periods

Twelve Month Periods

Q4'20

Q3'20

Q4'19

FY20

FY19



















GAAP Net Income $ 51,606

$ 44,880

$ 19,757

$ 139,713

$ 141,515 Depreciation and amortization 28,555

28,886

28,508

114,218

116,949 Other, net* 6,822

15,532

41,332

47,972

87,731 Net change in net working capital (7,094)

(25,531)

100,600

(1,348)

36,770 Cash provided by operating activities 79,889

63,767

190,197

300,555

382,965



















Sales (purchases) of short-term investments 30,000

(30,000)

-

-

- Purchases of long-term investments -

-

-

-

(499) Net purchases of property & equipment (10,512)

(9,441)

(29,174)

(64,409)

(127,142) Cash used in investing activities 19,488

(39,441)

(29,174)

(64,409)

(127,641)



















Net share issuances (76,580)

(17,791)

820

(171,232)

925 Net borrowing activities (659,374)

(4,688)

(121,000)

(39,048)

(221,143) Cash used in financing activities (735,954)

(22,479)

(120,180)

(210,280)

(220,218)



















Effect of exchange rate changes (114)

785

(375)

(81)

107



















Net change in cash & cash equivalents $ (636,691)

$ 2,632

$ 40,468

$ 25,785

$ 35,213



















Free cash flow:

















Cash provided by operating activities $ 79,889

$ 63,767

$ 190,197

$ 300,555

$ 382,965 Net purchases of property & equipment (10,512)

(9,441)

(29,174)

(64,409)

(127,142)

$ 69,377

$ 54,326

$ 161,023

$ 236,146

$ 255,823



















*Primarily changes in deferred income taxes and stock-based compensation expense.

Schedule 1

The commentary and financial information above includes non-GAAP measures of operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted earnings per share. Management excludes from these measures stock-based compensation, restructuring, acquisition and integration expenses, impairment charges, amortization charges and other unusual or infrequent items, as adjusted for taxes, as more fully described below.

Management excludes these items principally because such charges or benefits are not directly related to the Company's ongoing core business operations. We use such non-GAAP measures in order to (1) make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's operations, both internally and externally, (2) guide management in assessing the performance of the business, internally allocating resources and making decisions in furtherance of Company's strategic plan, (3) provide investors with a better understanding of how management plans and measures the business and (4) provide investors with a better understanding of our ongoing, core business. The material limitations to management's approach include the fact that the charges, benefits and expenses excluded are nonetheless charges, benefits and expenses required to be recognized under GAAP and, in some cases, consume cash which reduces the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations primarily by reviewing GAAP results to obtain a complete picture of the Company's performance and by including a reconciliation of non-GAAP results to GAAP results in its earnings releases.

Additional information regarding the economic substance of each exclusion, management's use of the resultant non-GAAP measures, the material limitations of management's approach and management's methods for compensating for such limitations is provided below.

Stock-based Compensation Expense, which consists of non-cash charges for the estimated fair value of equity awards granted to employees and directors, is excluded in order to permit more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results since the Company grants different amounts and value of equity awards each quarter. In addition, given the fact that competitors grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Restructuring, Acquisition and Integration Expenses, which consist of severance, lease termination costs, exit costs and other charges primarily related to closing and consolidating manufacturing facilities and those associated with the acquisition and integration of acquired businesses, are excluded because such charges (1) can be driven by the timing of acquisitions and exit activities which are difficult to predict, (2) are not directly related to ongoing business results and (3) do not reflect expected future operating expenses. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors complete acquisitions and adopt restructuring plans at different times and in different amounts than the Company, excluding these charges or benefits permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. Items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors and restructuring and integration expenses include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Therefore, management also reviews GAAP results including these amounts.

Impairment Charges, which consist of non-cash charges, are excluded because such charges are non-recurring and do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, given the fact that the Company's competitors may record impairment charges at different times, excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors.

Amortization Charges, which consist of non-cash charges impacted by the timing and magnitude of acquisitions of businesses or assets, are also excluded because such charges do not reduce the Company's liquidity. In addition, such charges can be driven by the timing of acquisitions, which is difficult to predict. Excluding these charges permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors because the Company's competitors complete acquisitions at different times and for different amounts than the Company.

Other Unusual or Infrequent Items, such as charges or benefits associated with distressed customers, expenses, charges and recoveries relating to certain legal matters, gains and losses on sales of assets and redemptions of debt, deferred tax and discrete tax items, are excluded because such items are typically non-recurring, difficult to predict or not directly related to the Company's ongoing or core operations and are therefore not considered by management in assessing the current operating performance of the Company and forecasting earnings trends. However, items excluded by the Company may be different from those excluded by the Company's competitors. In addition, these items may include both cash and non-cash expenses. Cash expenses reduce the Company's liquidity. Management compensates for these limitations by reviewing GAAP results including these amounts.

Adjustments for Taxes, which consist of the tax effects of the various adjustments that we exclude from our non-GAAP measures, and adjustments related to deferred tax and discrete tax items. Including these adjustments permits more accurate comparisons of the Company's core results with those of its competitors. We determine the tax adjustments based upon the various applicable effective tax rates. In those jurisdictions in which we do not expect to realize a tax cost or benefit (due to a history of operating losses or other factors), a reduced tax rate is applied.

