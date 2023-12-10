Sanofi and Minapharm Sign an Exclusive Agreement for Localizing the manufacture of Clexane®

News provided by

Minapharm Pharmaceuticals

10 Dec, 2023, 10:21 ET

CAIRO and PARIS, Dec. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanofi and Minapharm announce the signing of an exclusive Manufacturing and Supply Agreement for the localization of the full range of its flagship market leader product, Clexane®.

Continue Reading
Sanofi and Minapharm Sign an Exclusive Agreement for Localizing the manufacture of Clexane® (PRNewsfoto/Minapharm Pharmaceuticals)
Sanofi and Minapharm Sign an Exclusive Agreement for Localizing the manufacture of Clexane® (PRNewsfoto/Minapharm Pharmaceuticals)

The agreement between Sanofi, a global pharmaceutical company and Egypt's Minapharm, a regional Biotech company with wholly owned subsidiaries in Cairo and Berlin, boosts Egypt's national localization strategy of biopharmaceutical manufacturing.  This move towards localizing the manufacturing of Sanofi's Clexane® adapts to changing market dynamics and enhancement of industrial innovative technologies.

The manufacturing of Clexane® will take place in Minapharm's second new state-of-the-art biopharmaceutical facility in Egypt dedicated to research, development and manufacture of complex bioengineered proteins.

In the presence of Sanofi Senior Management, Christelle Saghbini, Head of Innovate to Grow Markets, Jeremy Goldnadel, Cluster Head International General Medicine and Ahmed Youssef, Head of Manufacturing site, the agreement between the 2 companies has been signed by Dr. Ahmed Raouf, Managing director & Chairperson on behalf of Sanofi Egypt, and by Dr. Wafik Bardissi, Chairman and CEO of Minapharm on behalf of Minapharm.

Dr. Ahmed Raouf, Managing Director and Chairperson of Sanofi Egypt said:" This agreement affirms Sanofi Egypt's pledge to support the localization plan of pharmaceutical and biological industries in Egypt by transfer of advanced manufacturing technology in cooperation with distinctive industry partners. This event comes as a continuation of efforts to provide essential and modern treatments to the Egyptian patient."

Dr. Wafik Bardissi, Chairman and CEO of Minapharm said: "This partnership with Sanofi corroborates the common national health policy directives with the commitment of both parties to ensure elevated patient access to essential complex biologics. It further complements the local, regional and global technology contribution of Minapharm and its European subsidiaries to the world's bio-industry."

About Sanofi

SANOFI Egypt is an affiliate of SANOFI, a global healthcare leader with more than 100,000 employees in 100 countries. These include more than 1,200 in Egypt, where the company has had a manufacturing site in Cairo since 1962 that currently produces over 120 million units of medicine per year.

With primary focus is on patient needs. We provide integrated healthcare solutions through world-class medicines covering a vast array of diseases, innovative healthcare products, vaccines, and healthcare services. We also aim to lower the risks of disease onset, and facilitate early diagnosis.

About Minapharm Pharmaceuticals

Minapharm Pharmaceuticals is a leading pharmaceutical company in Egypt and the Middle East and the premier biopharmaceutical company in Africa with over 20 years of experience in cellular and bioprocess engineering. Headquartered in Cairo, Minapharm commercializes over 100 life-saving and life-enhancing products ranging from small molecules to complex genetically-engineered proteins, with an impressive immunotherapy pipeline. Together with its wholly owned Berlin-based subsidiary, ProBioGen AG, Minapharm has established an integrated business model making it to-date the only gene-to-market biopharmaceutical company in the region. Minapharm employs a collective workforce of over 2000 and is listed on the Cairo and Alexandria stock exchange (Symbol: MIPH).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297176/Sanofi_Minapharm.jpg

SOURCE Minapharm Pharmaceuticals

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.