Sanofi Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

This report provides insight into Sanofi's digital technology activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its accelerators, incubators, and other innovation programs, its technology initiatives, venture arm, investments, and its estimated ICT budget.
Sanofi S.A. (Sanofi) is a France-based multinational healthcare company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of a wide range of medicines and vaccines. Its product portfolio includes medicines for the treatment of cancer, diabetes, rare diseases, multiple sclerosis and cardiovascular diseases; human vaccines for protection against various bacterial and viral diseases; and consumer healthcare products for digestion, allergy, cough, cold, flu and sinus, pain, women's health, and supplements.
The company has three operating segments namely Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals, and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the operations of Specialty Care and General Medicines. The company reports its sales through four divisions namely General Medicines, Specialty Care, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare.
The company is using several emerging technologies such as AI, ML, big data, and cloud among others, has launched accelerators and innovation hubs, and is partnering with and investing in digital companies to enhance operational efficiencies, quickly develop new medicines and vaccines, and improve patient outcomes.
Scope
- Sanofi is strengthening its focus on the use of innovative technologies to enhance operational efficiencies, quickly develop new medicines and vaccines, and improve patient outcomes. AI, ML, cloud, big data, virtual and augmented reality, connected care and robotics, are among the technologies the pharmaceutical company is focusing on.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Digital Transformation Strategy
- Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
- Technology Focus
- Technology Initiatives
- Venture Arm: Sanofi Ventures
- Investment
- Partnership & Investment Network Map
- ICT Budget and Contracts
- Key Executives
