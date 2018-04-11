Sanrio and O'Neill Partner for O'Neill x Hello Kitty Collection Launching Summer 2018

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanrio, the global lifestyle brand best known for beloved Hello Kitty pop icon, has partnered with iconic surf and lifestyle brand O'Neill to create a playful offering of girl's swimwear and related apparel & accessories sizes 2T – 6, beginning with Summer 2018. The Summer collection launches April 11th; followed by a Fall capsule that will makes its debut in mid-May.

O'Neill x Hello Kitty Summer 2018 Collection

Inspired by vintage aloha, the O'Neill x Hello Kitty collection includes girl's swimwear, cover-ups, graphic t-shirts and tank tops and beach accessories, all embellished with adorable Hello Kitty details. Highlights from the initial collection include a one-shoulder maillot with ruffles and an all-over Hello Kitty print, a woven cover-up with pom-pom trim and embroidered cutout design and a tote bag that morphs into a beach towel. The suggested retail prices for the collection range from $18 to $54.

O'Neill x Hello Kitty will be available at Oneill.com, Sanrio.com, select Sanrio stores and independent specialty retailers starting on April 11th. The Summer collection will also be available on Nordstrom.com and at select Nordstrom stores starting in early May.

To celebrate the launch, O'Neill and Sanrio will be partnering on launch events throughout the Summer including fun-filled family activities, giveaways and a chance to win a limited-edition O'Neill x Hello Kitty surfboard, as well as appearances & photo opps with Hello Kitty herself.

About Sanrio®

Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty®, and home to many beloved characters including Chococat®, My Melody®, Badtz-Maru®, Keroppi® and Gudetama®. Sanrio was founded on the 'small gift, big smile'® philosophy – that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Hello Kitty's legendary breadth of products is available in over 130 countries and in retail locations including department, specialty, national chain retailers and Sanrio boutique stores. To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter - @sanrio, @hello kitty.

About O'Neill

O'Neill Women's is dedicated to and inspired by the adventurous and free-spirited young female. Driven by O'Neill's heritage as the original California surf brand since 1952, O'Neill stays true to its roots, while offering a unique fashion perspective that is modern and fresh. Featuring a range of styles for all seasons both on and off the beach, O'Neill Women's includes a blend of effortlessly cool prints, dresses, tees, denim, fleece, jackets, accessories, swimwear and wetsuits.

Featured in hundreds of magazines and available in more than 85 countries around the world, O'Neill reflects its personality through innovative collections, signature events, and exceptional athletes. With talented team riders including surfer Honolua Blomfield and Imogen Caldwell, the brand continues to push the envelope of performance and is committed to providing today's most advanced and authentic youth lifestyle products.

www.oneill.com @oneillkids @oneillwomens

