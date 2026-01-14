Sanrio, Inc. Names Craig Takiguchi Chief Executive Officer for U.S. and the Americas

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanrio Co., Ltd., the global lifestyle and entertainment company known for creating beloved and iconic characters like Hello Kitty®, announced that Craig Takiguchi has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer for the U.S. and the Americas, effective January 1, 2026.

In his new role as CEO, Takiguchi will guide Sanrio in advancing its strategic vision, strengthening the brand's cultural relevance, engaging new generations of fans, and driving innovation across licensing, partnerships, and product experiences throughout the Americas.

Sanrio, Inc. CEO for U.S. and the Americas, Craig Takiguchi

"Craig Takiguchi has been an integral part of Sanrio through many stages of the company's development. His deep understanding of our business and proven leadership gives me full confidence that he will successfully guide our important and growing North American and broader Americas markets in his new capacity," said Tomokuni Tsuji, President & CEO of Sanrio Company, Ltd. "Sanrio, Inc. has achieved remarkable growth over the past five years. Under the new leadership structure, we expect the company to continue taking on new challenges and to strengthen its collaboration with HQ as we work toward realizing the Sanrio Group's mid-term vision."

Takiguchi was previously the Chief Operating Officer for the region, where he played a central role in strengthening Sanrio's core operations and expanding the company's presence across licensing, partnerships, and emerging platforms.

"I'm honored to assume this role and continue advancing Sanrio's legacy in the Americas," said Craig Takiguchi. "Our portfolio of characters represents both a rich cultural brand and a platform for growth. We are focused on expanding our reach to next-generation fans, delivering engaging experiences across digital, live experiences, and retail channels, and maximizing the value of our characters to strengthen both the brand and the business. I look forward to leading our team and working closely with our global headquarters to drive growth and innovation across the region."

Takiguchi will continue to be based in Sanrio's North American headquarters in Los Angeles, working with Sanrio's global headquarters in Tokyo.

About Sanrio®

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand and home to Hello Kitty®, created in 1974, and many other beloved character brands such as My Melody™, Kuromi™, LittleTwinStars™, Cinnamoroll™, Pompompurin™, gudetama™, Aggretsuko™, Chococat™, Badtz-Maru™ and Keroppi™. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone's faces with their vision of "One World, Connecting Smiles." To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

