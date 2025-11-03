The Feature Film Mark's Hello Kitty and Her Friends' Big Screen Hollywood Debut

TOKYO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanrio Co., Ltd. announced Sanrio's Hello Kitty from New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation will be distributed globally by Warner Bros. Pictures on July 21, 2028. The feature film marks Hello Kitty's Hollywood theatrical debut, as Hello Kitty and her friends embark on a cinematic adventure sure to delight audiences of all ages.

While plot details remain under wraps, the film will deliver a globe-spanning, four-quadrant experience rooted in friendship, connection, and fun—core values that have defined Hello Kitty for generations.

Sanrio is a global lifestyle and entertainment company known for creating beloved and iconic characters. Its flagship character, Hello Kitty, has become a global icon, joined by a cast of fan-favorite brands including Kuromi, My Melody, Gudetama, and more—each bringing smiles to fans across generations. Sanrio connects with audiences worldwide through character-driven media and storytelling, consumer products, gaming, and immersive experiences, and aims to evolve into a true IP platform provider that connects fans and creators around the world. Film content plays a key role in this transformation, serving as a powerful storytelling medium that brings Sanrio's characters and values to life, strengthening its foundation as a leading content creation house.

Tomokuni Tsuji, President and CEO, Sanrio Co., Ltd. "We are extremely delighted that Hello Kitty, our global messenger of friendship, along with many other Sanrio characters, will be brought to the big screen through our creative partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and their talented teams. This marks an exciting new chapter for Sanrio as we step into the world of Hollywood and explore new frontiers in entertainment. Guided by the company's vision of 'One World, Connecting Smiles,' we hope to spread smiles and happiness further afield through this film."

Introduced in 1974, Hello Kitty is one of the most recognized and beloved characters in the world, appearing on approximately 50,000 types of merchandise sold annually in over 130 countries and regions. The feature film will bring Hello Kitty and her friends, including fan favorites from Sanrio's expansive universe to the global big screen, introducing them to audiences across cultures and generations."

About Sanrio

Sanrio is a global lifestyle and entertainment company best known for its beloved characters such as Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, My Melody, Pompompurin and Gudetama. Since its founding in 1960, Sanrio has upheld the corporate philosophy of "Minna Nakayoku" (Getting Along Together).

Today, with a presence in over 130 countries and regions, Sanrio continues to strengthen its global influence in entertainment through consumer products, digital content, and immersive experiences.

Guided by the vision "One World, Connecting Smiles", Sanrio is committed to creating smiles, one person at a time, and spreading the circle of happiness even further afield. As it evolves into a global IP platform provider, Sanrio aims to generate new value in entertainment and shape the future of fun and joy through co-creation with people around the world.

About Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group is comprised of Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation. Warner Bros. partners with the world's most inspiring storytellers to create extraordinary entertainment on every screen for the global audience. Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group has been at the forefront of the motion picture industry since its inception and continues to be a leading creative force, producing the broadest slate of films for worldwide theatrical release.

