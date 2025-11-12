Wonder Nation and Sanrio Launch Supercute Fall Collection for Girls at Walmart

Exclusive collaboration brings beloved characters to stylish, comfortable girls' fashion

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanrio®, the global lifestyle brand behind Hello Kitty®, today announced its first-ever collection with Wonder Nation, Walmart's exclusive kids' fashion brand. The new fall collection combines Sanrio's beloved characters with Wonder Nation's comfortable, playful designs to create a supercute line of girls' fashion – perfect for the cozy season ahead.

This new fall collection combines Sanrio’s beloved characters with Wonder Nation’s comfortable, playful designs, creating accessible fashion pieces that enhance girls' everyday styles. Sanrio's first-ever collection with Wonder Nation available online and in-stores at select Walmart locations

This collection represents a natural fit between both brands who are committed to encouraging girls to embrace their unique personalities through self-expression. Wonder Nation is known for delivering trend-forward, affordable designs with an urban edge that resonate with today's style-conscious girls and their families. With the addition of Sanrio's iconic characters, the collection offers girls a genuine way to celebrate their favorite characters through accessible fashion pieces that enhance their everyday style.

Designed for girls in sizes 4 through 18, the collection features cozy sweatsuits, sporty track jackets, playful skirts, and easy-to-wear dresses that blend Wonder Nation's signature modern American aesthetic with streetwear-inspired details. Each piece highlights fan-favorite Sanrio characters — from the iconic Hello Kitty and kind-hearted My Melody™ to the mischievous Kuromi™— giving girls fun, expressive ways to show off their personality. Built with Wonder Nation's commitment to quality and durability, every style is made to keep up with girls' everyday adventures while delivering aspirational, trend-forward designs that inspire confidence and make getting dressed fun.

"This is a really exciting moment, and we're honored to be part of Wonder Nation's very first brand collaboration at Walmart," said Craig Takiguchi, COO at Sanrio, Inc. "Wonder Nation has done an incredible job capturing the imagination of girls everywhere, and we're grateful to be a small part of that journey. Together, we've created a collection that gives girls meaningful ways to connect with their favorite Sanrio characters and express themselves through designs that celebrate their unique spirit and creativity — all crafted to fit seamlessly into families' everyday lives."

Created with families in mind, the collection blends Wonder Nation's everyday essentials and durable designs with Sanrio's signature charm. The result is a lineup of styles that are playful, expressive, and full of personality – just like the girls who wear them. The collection also reflects Sanrio's commitment to quality and creating emotional connections through its beloved characters.

The Wonder Nation Sanrio collection debuted as an online exclusive on September 22 at Walmart.com, followed by an in-store rollout at select Walmart locations on November 12. The full collection is available to shop now at select stores and online while supplies last.

ABOUT SANRIO®:

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand and home to Hello Kitty®, created in 1974, and many other beloved character brands such as My Melody™, Kuromi™, LittleTwinStars™, Cinnamoroll™, Pompompurin™, gudetama™, Aggretsuko™, Chococat™, Badtz-Maru™ and Keroppi™. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone's faces with their vision of "One World, Connecting Smiles." To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

SOURCE Sanrio