SANS Aims to Help Texas Strengthen its Cyber Security Workforce

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training, today announced it's bringing some of the biggest names in cyber security to Texas. SANS will host cyber security immersion trainings in Houston, Dallas and Austin to help information security professionals master the practical steps necessary for defending systems and networks against the most dangerous threats - the ones being actively exploited.

SANS trains more than 37,000 cyber security technologists each year and is the most trusted and by far the largest source for information and cyber security training, certification and research in the world. The events feature courses for those new to cyber security as well as highly seasoned professionals looking to advance their career as well as cyber security knowledge.

The SANS Texas trainings schedule is as follows:

SANS Houston 2018, October 29 - November 3

2018, SANS Dallas Fall 2018, November 5-10

2018, SANS Austin 2018, November 26 – December 1

Top cyber security and computer forensic experts will be in Texas to share their knowledge and first-hand experiences fending off attacks. Included among the line-up of instructors are Law of Data Security expert and Attorney Benjamin Wright, Network Penetration and Ethical Hacking expert Adrien de Beaupre, Industrial Control System (ICS) Security expert, Monta Elkins, Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) expert Alissa Torres, world-renowned cyber security expert Paul Henry, and more.

To learn more about SANS course offerings, instructors, or for a complete list of remaining 2018 Texas training events, please visit: www.sans.org/u/Ic5

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (www.SANS.org)

SOURCE SANS Institute

Related Links

https://www.sans.org

