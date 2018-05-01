SANS and KPMG Now Accepting Nominations for the Ken Johnson DFIR Scholarship

Ken Johnson had a passion for forensics and was an active member of the DFIR community. He attended and spoke at industry conferences, he helped organize BSides Iowa, and wrote a blog about his professional journey. In 2012, he presented his research on Windows 8 internals at the SANS DFIR Summit. Ken's talk and involvement in the Summit ultimately led to his role with KPMG, where he was a vital part of the response team for many high-profile engagements. The Ken Johnson DFIR Scholarship was created in 2016 to honor Ken's legacy.

The scholarship will provide:

Two SANS DFIR classes in any format (contributed by SANS and KPMG LLP)

One complimentary entry to the SANS DFIR Summit in the year the scholarship is awarded

Mentoring from two DFIR coaches ( Matt Bromiley and David Nides)

For additional details on the Ken Johnson DFIR Scholarship, including submission guidelines, eligibility requirements and application details, please visit: www.sans.org/u/DnM

The SANS DFIR Summit is a two-day event taking place June 7-8. Immediately following the Summit, SANS will host a six-day training event that includes immersion-style information security and management courses. Attendees will also have an opportunity to test their skills - and earn DFIR Challenge coins - by participating in DFIR NetWars the Coin Slayer.

Summit seats are available at 50 percent off with a course purchase by May 7. For additional information on the SANS DFIR Summit & Training (June 7-14), including a complete line-up of speakers and a list of courses, or to register, please visit: www.sans.org/u/DnW

