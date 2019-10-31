SANS Announces Agenda for 2020 Anaheim, California Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced the agenda for SANS Anaheim 2020 (#SANSAnaheim), taking place January 20-25 in California. Course topics include cyber defense, ethical hacking, SIEM, purple team tactics, smartphone forensics, ICS/SCADA security, and mobile device security. SANS Certified Instructor and course author, Justin Henderson (@SecurityMapper), will share how to extend the value of SIEM investments during his talk, "SIEMtervention - Moving SIEM from collection to detection."

Henderson explains, "Modern strategies such as Zero Trust Security increasingly rely on centralized logging and analytics solutions. Yet having a SIEM does not equate to an ability to log and inspect all things. All too often a SIEM ends up being a mass data collection service, rather than an investigation and analytics platform. Parsing logs still means raw context. Join me in Anaheim to learn how to level up your SIEM with an emphasis on detection. This talk will tie into a more detailed discussion on SIEM taught in my SEC555: SIEM with Tactical Analytics course."

SEC555: SIEM with Tactical Analytics is a lab heavy course that utilizes SOF-ELK, a SANS sponsored free SIEM solution, to gain hands-on experience and provide the mindset for large scale data analysis. Henderson designed this course to provide individuals training, methods, and processes for enhancing existing logging solutions. This class also provides the understanding of the when, what, and why behind the logs.

SANS Anaheim 2020 features courses for security professionals at every level. Course offerings include SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style, SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling, SEC575: Mobile Device Security and Ethical Hacking, and more.

