SANS Announces its Final Cyber Security Training Event of the Year - SANS Cyber Defense Initiative®

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019 (#SANSCDI) taking place Dec. 10-17 in Washington, D.C. The event features more than 35 courses, more than 10 evening talks and four types of NetWars Challenges. Included on the agenda is a talk by SANS Senior Instructor and Founder of ThinkSec Security, Frank Kim (@fykim), entitled "Cloud Security Automation: From Infrastructure to App."

According to Kim, "Security teams can feel overwhelmed by the cloud and modern DevOps processes. The rate of change is much more frequent. Cloud services and APIs can change without notice. Traditional architectures and security controls need to be modified to fit this new way of working. The first step is to understand cloud-specific security services and DevSecOps tools and processes. Join me at Cyber Defense Initiative® for an introduction on how you can secure your cloud infrastructure, applications, and DevSecOps workflows."

In addition to his talk Kim will teach MGT514: Security Strategic Planning, Policy, and Leadership. This course gives security professionals the tools to become security business leaders. Attendees will learn how to build and execute strategic plans that resonate with other business executives, create effective information security policy, and develop management and leadership skills to better lead, inspire, and motivate teams.

SANS Cyber Defense Initiative 2019® offers courses covering a wide variety of topics including cyber defense, digital forensics, critical security controls, SIEM, OSINT, ethical hacking, cloud security, penetration testing, cyber threat intelligence, security management, secure development, and ICS security. In addition to SANS classroom training, attendees can test their security skills at the Core NetWars Tournament, DFIR NetWars Tournament, ICS Netwars, and the Cyber Defense NetWars Tournament.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019, visit: https://www.sans.org/cyber-defense-initiative-2019

