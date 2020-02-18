SANS Announces its Return to Austin for the Most Comprehensive Pen Test Training Event of the Year

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced SANS Pen Test Austin 2020 taking place April 27 – May 2 in Texas. This expansive concentration of Pen Test training features a unique array of intensive pen testing courses across varying levels of experience and specialization. SANS course author and instructor Micah Hoffman (@WebBreacher) will share how to put open source intelligence (OSINT) skills to work in unconventional places to harvest unindexed data during his talk, "Moving Past Just Googling It: Harvesting and Using OSINT".

Hoffman explains, "People rely on 'just googling it' within their personal and professional lives but Google and the other search engines do not index all web sites on the internet. By understanding how sites work and, using a mix of creativity, determination, and a web browser, we can find things not even Google knows about. Join me to see how you can move beyond Googling it."

In addition to his talk, Hoffman will teach his SEC487: Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Gathering and Analysis course. This is a foundational course in OSINT gathering. The goal of this course is to provide the OSINT groundwork knowledge for students to be successful in their fields, whether they are cyber defenders, threat intelligence analysts, private investigators, insurance claims investigators, intelligence analysts, law enforcement personnel, or just someone curious about OSINT.

SANS Pen Test Austin 2020 features courses for penetration testers, Red Team members, and information security professionals who want to understand the mindset, tools, and techniques used by those who intrude where they don't belong. Courses include SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling, SEC573: Automating Information Security with Python, SEC575: Mobile Device Security and Ethical Hacking, SEC599: Defeating Advanced Adversaries - Purple Team Tactics & Kill Chain Defenses, and more. The event also features three nights of CORE NetWars and a night of NetWars CyberCity, which is designed to teach warriors and infosec pros that cyber action can have significant kinetic impact in the physical world.

For a complete list of courses and instructors, or to register for SANS Pen Test Austin 2020, visit:

https://www.sans.org/pen-test-austin-2020

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

SOURCE SANS Institute

Related Links

http://www.sans.org

