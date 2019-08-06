SANS Announces its Return to Denver, Colorado for Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced its return to Colorado for SANS Denver 2019 (#SANSDenver) taking place October 14-19. The event features hands-on immersion courses and bonus evening talks offering tips and techniques to combat today's complex cyber threats.

As explained by SANS ICS410: ICS/SCADA Security Essentials course instructor and FoxGuard Solutions Hacker-in-Chief Monta Elkins (@montaelkins), "Concerned about losing social security numbers? This class isn't for you. Concerned about losing electric power, water and waste water, dams, solar power, medical manufacturing, planes, trains, and automobiles, all the building blocks of modern society? Join me in Denver. These systems need specialized cybersecurity expertise to protect them against modern threats. Learn it with me, Monta Elkins, in the SANS ICS410 class. There is lots of opportunity/demand in this critically important, fast growing, field."

SANS Denver 2019 features a wide selection of courses for security professionals at every level. Course topics cover cyber defense, ethical hacking, penetration testing, critical security controls, mobile device security, digital forensics, security management and team-based training. Included on the agenda are SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style, SEC460: Enterprise Threat and Vulnerability Assessment, SEC575: Mobile Device Security and Ethical Hacking, and FOR500: Windows Forensic Analysis. Bonus evening talks will round out the agenda.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS Denver 2019, visit:

https://www.sans.org/denver-2019

