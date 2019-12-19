SANS Announces Northern Virginia 2020 Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced SANS Northern VA - Reston Spring 2020, taking place March 2-7. Real-world practitioners will share tips and techniques to take back the advantage from cyber attackers. Included on the agenda is an evening talk by Mark Williams (@securemdw), Principal Systems Security Officer at BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, entitled "Enterprise Security Architecture— It may not be what you think!"

"Architecture is a concept, not a product or a service. Yet, today, everything seems to be called architecture, whether it is designing a control, implementing a tool, or defining a process," says Williams. "Enterprise Security Architecture provides a framework for security practitioners to develop patterns of use that help us to ensure that every time we are asked to perform a service or implement a product, we get repeatable, consistent measurement, and responsible, accurate feedback. This, in turn, helps us to 'rinse and repeat' every time we are asked for our services. Enterprise Security Architecture is not solutions, it is not tactics, it is truly the essence of structural strategic planning for Information Security. Want to learn more? Join me in Virginia."

In addition to his talk, Williams will teach MGT514: Security Strategic Planning, Policy, and Leadership. This course provides students with the tools to become security business leaders who can build and execute strategic plans that resonate with other business executives. Students will also learn how to create effective information security policy, and develop management and leadership skills to better lead, inspire and motivate teams.

SANS Northern VA - Reston Spring 2020 features courses to help security professionals at every level sharpen their skills. Included on the course line-up are SEC301: Introduction to Cyber Security, SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style, SEC501: Advanced Security Essentials - Enterprise Defender, SEC511: Continuous Monitoring and Security Operations, SEC560: Network Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking, and more.

For a complete list of courses and instructors, or to register for SANS Northern VA - Reston Spring 2020, visit: https://www.sans.org/northern-va-spring-reston-2020

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

SOURCE SANS Institute

Related Links

http://www.sans.org

