SANS Announces the Agenda for Arlington, Virginia Cyber Security Training Event

According to SANS Certified Instructor and SEC555: SIEM with Tactical Analytics course author, Justin Henderson (@SecurityMapper), "Adversaries only need to find one vulnerability to get into your network. However, defenders only need one detect to turn the tables, find them, and kick them out. To do this the right data needs collected, enriched, and operationalized. The SEC555: SIEM and Tactical Analytics class is positioned to teach you this with strategic data collection and high-fidelity, low false positive detection techniques. By the end of class, you will learn how to layer multiple detection techniques to turn adversary strengths into adversary weaknesses. All of this is reinforced with lots of labs and a 100% hands-on boot camp experience."

To learn more about the SEC555: SIEM with Tactical Analytics course, or to register, visit: www.sans.org/u/Cyz

SANS Crystal City 2018 provides effective, actionable cyber security techniques that are crucial to combat today's cyber threats. Those new to cyber security will benefit from the SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style. More seasoned professionals will benefit from the two new courses as well as the SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling and SEC505: Securing Windows and PowerShell Automation courses. Bonus evening discussions will round out the agenda.

For a detailed overview of the courses and bonus evening discussions, or to register for SANS Crystal City 2018, please visit: www.sans.org/u/CyE

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates employee qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (www.SANS.org)

