SANS Announces the Agenda for Dallas Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training, today announced the agenda for SANS Dallas Fall 2018 (#SANSDallas) taking place November 5-10 in Texas. The event features courses to help security professionals at every level hone their skills to better protect against cyber attacks. Bonus evening talks will touch upon some of today's most complex security issues including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

According to Attorney and SANS course author and instructor Benjamin Wright (@benjaminwright), "The GDPR is a major milestone in the history of privacy law. Although strictly speaking it is a law of the European Union (EU), it is having influence far beyond the borders of the EU. Now that it has formally gone into effect, we have much to learn about its practical impact. It articulates very high aspirations for privacy compliance, but the world is watching to see how well organizations meet those aspirations and the degree to which regulators enforce those aspirations. Join me in Dallas where I will cover what to do now in regards to GDPR compliance."

In addition to his evening talk, Wright will teach his LEG523: Law of Data Security and Investigations course. This course covers the law of fraud, crime, policy, contracts, liability, IT security and active defense - all with a focus on electronically stored and transmitted records. It also covers how a breach involving EU data can lead to a cascade of investigations into not just security, but all aspects of GDPR compliance, even if a company has no physical presence in the EU.

All courses offered at SANS Dallas Fall 2018 are associated with GIAC certifications. Courses and bonus evening discussions cover a broad range of topics including cyber defense, ethical hacking, penetration testing, legal and security management.

About SANS Institute



The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (www.SANS.org)

