SANS Announces the Agenda for New York City Cyber Security Training Event

According to Crognale (@domenicacrognal), "Do you ever wonder what happens when you hit the 'find evidence' button in your commercial tools? Join me, along with Heather Mahalik, as we go behind the scenes to determine just what the raw data looks like and how it's being interpreted. We will share some of our experiences creating trusted datasets and use these to write queries and scripts that can further enhance your smartphone examinations."

In addition to their evening talk, Domenica will teach her co-authored course FOR585: Advanced Smartphone Forensics and Mahalik (@HeatherMahalik) will teach the FOR500: Windows Forensic Analysis course. The Advanced Smartphone Forensics course provides examiners and investigators with advanced skills to detect, decode, decrypt, and correctly interpret evidence recovered from mobile devices. The course features 20 hands-on labs that allow students to analyze different datasets from smart devices. The Windows Forensic Analysis course focuses on building in-depth digital forensics knowledge of Microsoft Windows operating systems. Students will learn how to recover, analyze, and authenticate forensic data on Windows systems, track particular user activity on networks, and organize findings for use in incident response, internal investigations, and civil/criminal litigation.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS New York City Summer 2018, visit: www.sans.org/u/EVZ

