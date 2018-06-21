SANS Announces the Agenda for San Francisco Summer Cyber Security Training Event

According to Sims, "The majority of data breaches that have occurred over the past few years are not the result of some cutting-edge, zero-day exploit. Rather, their success lies in the failure by organizations to patch systems, harden configurations, enforce policies, and disable features. Even when critical practices like patching are not immediately possible, there are a large number of exploit mitigations and protections to help prevent an attack. Having proper adversarial detection capabilities can help you to at least detect a potential attack. Join me at SANS San Francisco where I will show you how mistakes can be costly, as well as some ways to mitigate the potential threats."

In addition to his evening talk, Sims will co-teach the SEC501: Advanced Security Essentials - Enterprise Defender course. This course builds on a solid foundation of core policies and practices to enable security teams to defend their enterprise. Students will learn how to build a comprehensive security program focused on preventing, detecting, and responding to attacks. For additional information on the SEC501: Advanced Security Essentials - Enterprise Defender course, or to register, visit: www.sans.org/u/F4M

SANS San Francisco Summer 2018 features courses for security professionals at every level. Included on the agenda are two new courses SEC545: Cloud Security Architecture and Operations and SEC460: Enterprise Threat and Vulnerability Assessment. A number of security management courses are also offered including MGT414: SANS Training Program for CISSP® Certification, MGT514: Security Strategic Planning, Policy, and Leadership and MGT517: Managing Security Operations: Detection, Response, and Intelligence.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS San Francisco Summer 2018, visit: www.sans.org/u/F4R

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (www.SANS.org)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sans-announces-the-agenda-for-san-francisco-summer-cyber-security-training-event-300670170.html

SOURCE SANS Institute

Related Links

http://www.sans.org

