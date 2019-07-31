SANS Announces the Agenda for Seattle Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced the agenda for SANS Seattle Fall 2019 (#SANSSeattle) taking place October 14-19 in Washington state. Real-world practitioners will share tips and techniques to win the battle against attackers. Enterprise security authority and recently published author Serge Borso (@sergeborso) will explain how to take your current threat and vulnerability management program to the next level during his talk, "Manage Vulnerabilities Like a Pro".

Borso explains, "In many ways securing a small company with minimal systems is easier than doing it at scale and for good reason – mainly there is simply less to deal with. Less assets, less vulnerabilities, less overhead, less red tape and less effort involved. But when we look at satisfying the same general goal of risk reduction at an enterprise level, the task becomes herculean due to the shear amount of disparate systems, required patching, testing/maintenance windows, coordination, reporting, ownership etc. Nevertheless, we can significantly increase the effectiveness of the program and I will show you how. Join me in Seattle where I will share my experiences, insights and solutions for you to be able to start, enhance or dominate your own threat and vulnerability management program as the case may be."

In addition to his evening talk, Borso will teach DEV522: Defending Web Applications Security Essentials. This course is intended for anyone tasked with implementing, managing, or protecting Web applications. It is particularly well suited to application security analysts, developers, application architects, pen testers, and auditors who are interested in recommending proper mitigations for web security issues, and infrastructure security professionals who have an interest in better defending their web applications.

SANS Seattle Fall 2019 features course covering cyber defense, secure DevOps, ethical hacking, penetration testing, and security management. Included on the agenda is the newly updated FOR508: Advanced Incident Response, Threat Hunting, and Digital Forensics course.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS Seattle Fall 2019, visit:

https://www.sans.org/seattle-fall-2019

