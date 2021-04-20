SANS Cloud Security Curriculum Gaining Altitude Become a SANS Cloud Ace

BETHESDA, Md., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute is pleased to share exciting updates to the Cloud Security Curriculum. SANS and GIAC, the most trusted source of cybersecurity training, certification, and research took flight into the cloud security space in 2020 with a holistic approach to address security in public cloud, multicloud, and hybrid cloud scenarios for the enterprise and developing organizations alike. The curriculum now has nine new courses – 12 courses in total – curated, written, and taught by world-renowned cloud security experts. These courses combine hands-on technical know-how with cloud security-specific knowledge. Additionally, we just launched GCLD GIAC Cloud Security Essentials, bringing a fourth cloud certification into the mix.

GCLD GIAC Cloud Security Essentials | Now Available

SEC488: Cloud Security Essentials | GCLD Now Available | Now OnDemand

SEC510 Public Cloud Security: AWS, Azure, and GCP | Now extended lab hours | Now OnDemand

SEC540: Cloud Security and DevOps Automation | GCSA | 50% New content | All new lab environment

SEC541: Cloud Security Monitoring and Threat Detection | Expanded to 3 Days

SEC557: Continuous Automation for Enterprise and Cloud Compliance | Beta 2 on May 10

SEC584: Cloud Native Security: Defending Containers and Kubernetes | Two more runs added

FOR509: Cloud Forensics and Incident Response | BETA 1 SOLD OUT | Beta 2 coming soon

MGT520: Leading Cloud Security Design and Implementation | Expanded to 3 Days

SANS Cloud Security focuses the deep resources of SANS on the growing threats in the cloud by providing training, certification, research, and community initiatives to help security professionals build, deploy and manage secure cloud infrastructure, platforms, and applications. We provide intensive, immersion training designed to help security professionals master the practical steps necessary for defending systems and applications in the cloud against the most dangerous threats. The courses are full of important and immediately useful techniques that students can put to use as soon as they return to work.

Learn more sans.org/cloud-security | Download our Career Progression Flight Plan | Take a course demo

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at in-person and virtual cyber security training events and on demand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers a master's degree, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cyber security. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to easily and effectively manage their "human" cybersecurity risk. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community, including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the internet's early warning system—the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

SOURCE SANS Institute