SANS Debuts Significantly Updated ICS Active Defense and Incident Response Security Training Course

"In the past year alone we've seen two really concerning pieces of malware, CRASHOVERRIDE which targeted the Ukraine power grid and Trisis targeting a petrochemical facility. We are also seeing new threat groups starting in the industrial sector," said Robert M. Lee (@RobertMLee), CEO of Dragos and a SANS Instructor and author of the ICS515 course. "The updates to this course are significant and timely as there is a lot to learn from these attacks. We have taken what we know and codified this knowledge to better prepare ICS professionals for the increased level of attacks on industrial environments."

ICS515: ICS Active Defense and Incident Response is the only training in the world that certifies a person's knowledge in hunting and responding to threats in an ICS environment. It is quickly becoming an industry standard for ICS monitoring and incident response. The updated aspect of this course provides a more robust training opportunity than ever before. Over 40 percent of the course has changed including an extremely complex new water utility lab that takes students through four days of dealing with their own incidents in a real, controlled environment.

There is a corresponding GIAC Certification available for the ICS515 course. The exciting GRID Certification is for professionals who want to demonstrate that they can effectively perform Active Defense strategies specific to and appropriate for an Industrial Control System (ICS) network and systems. Get more information here: www.giac.org/u/Dg7

For additional information on the newly updated ICS515: ICS Active Defense and Incident Response course, or to register for an upcoming course run, please visit: www.sans.org/u/Dds

