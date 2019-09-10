SANS Heads to Atlanta for Fall Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced the agenda for SANS Atlanta Fall 2019 (#SANSAtlanta) taking place November 18-23 in Georgia. Course topics include cyber defense, digital forensics, OSINT, ethical hacking, cloud security, and ICS security. Covert Bit Forensics' Chief Technical Officer, Carlos Cajigas (@Carlos_Cajigas), will teach the newly updated FOR508: Advanced Incident Response, Threat Hunting, and Digital Forensics course.

"Are you interested in breaking into or deepening your knowledge of the Incident Response field? Would you like to learn real world techniques to quickly find unknown malware? Come and play in our APT-style attacked environment so that you can become more efficient in finding evidence in logs, stronger in timeline creation, and more surgical in memory analysis, and much more," says Cajigas. "The tips and tricks that we teach you, combined with your desire to learn, will give you the foot in the door that you need to continue growing in this field. Join me in Atlanta so that I can show you ways to expand your skills and improve your chances of finding the attacker hiding in the network."

SANS Atlanta Fall 2019 features hands on immersion-style training for security professionals at every level. SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style teaches the essential information security skills and techniques needed to protect and secure an organization's critical information assets and business systems. Seasoned InfoSec professionals will benefit from courses like SEC540: Cloud Security and DevOps Automation, SEC487: Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Gathering and Analysis, and ICS456: Essentials for NERC Critical Infrastructure Protection.

For a complete list of courses and instructors, or to register for SANS Atlanta Fall 2019, visit: https://www.sans.org/atlanta-fall-2019

