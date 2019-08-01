SANS Heads to Las Vegas for One of its Largest Cyber Security Training Events of the Year

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced its return to Las Vegas, NV for SANS Network Security 2019 (#SANSNetworkSecurity) taking place September 9-16. Top cyber security practitioners from around the world will gather to share their first-hand knowledge of what works and what doesn't in cyber security. Included on the agenda is a talk by SANS legal expert and course author, Attorney Benjamin Wright (@benjaminwright), 'The Data Privacy Imperative'.

Wright explains, "Around the world legal and political expectations for data privacy are rising rapidly. These higher expectations are evidenced by the European Union's new General Data Protection Regulation (and the big fines imposed under it for recent data breaches), California's groundbreaking new Consumer Privacy Act and the punishment Equifax suffered for its massive data security breach. To meet these expectations, enterprises that manage personal information must rethink everything, from their business models, to their legal practices and even their corporate cultures. Join me in Las Vegas to consider practical steps that would have been considered unorthodox just two years ago. These steps tie into larger lessons taught in my 5-day course LEG523: Law of Data Security and Investigations."

Wright's LEG523: Law of Data Security and Investigations course covers the rapid development of law at the intersection of IT and security. The course is ever-evolving, offering new tips and insights to change the way security professionals think about law and technology.

SANS Network Security 2019 features courses covering a wide-spectrum of cyber security issues. Course topics include cyber defense, critical security controls, SIEM, OSINT, ethical hacking, cloud security, penetration testing, digital forensics, incident response, security management, secure development, IT audit, and ICS security. Bonus evening talks and a special Women's CONNECT event will round out the agenda. Women's CONNECT is a great opportunity to learn more about SANS programs supporting women and to meet and network with other female attendees.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS Network Security 2019, visit: https://www.sans.org/network-security-2019

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

SOURCE SANS Institute

Related Links

http://www.sans.org

