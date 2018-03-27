SANS Heads to San Diego to Train Future Cyber Security Workforce

According to the SEC301: Introduction to Cyber Security course author and instructor, Keith Palmgren (@kpalmgren), "Depending on which report you look at, we are about one million people short of having enough skilled cyber security practitioners. To rectify this problem, we need to add a LOT of people to the cyber security career field. Each of them will have to learn the basics of cyber security to become effective practitioners of the craft. The SANS SEC301 course does exactly that. Between 60% and 90% of SEC301 students are in their very first real IT class. The course, therefore, makes no assumptions about prior knowledge of Information Technology or Security. Students learn the terminology, the acronyms, and the "language of IT" so they can converse with peers. They will also learn how things in cyber security actually work, including authentication, encryption, networking, hexadecimal & binary, firewalls, and the list goes on and on."

For additional information on the SEC301: Introduction to Cyber Security Course, or to register, please visit: www.sans.org/u/C8c

SANS Security West 2018 features more than 30 information security courses to prepare students to meet today's threats and tomorrow's challenges. Courses are available for cyber security professionals at every level. Seasoned professionals will benefit from courses like SEC501: Advanced Security Essentials - Enterprise Defender, SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling, SEC567: Social Engineering for Penetration Testers and SEC575: Mobile Device Security and Ethical Hacking. The event will also feature three types of SANS NetWars challenges - Core, Cyber Defense and Digital Forensic and Incident Response (DFIR). Bonus evening discussions led by some of today's biggest names in cyber security will round out the agenda.

For a complete list of courses, details on bonus evening discussions, or to register for SANS Security West 2018, please visit: www.sans.org/u/C8h

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates employee qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (www.SANS.org)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sans-heads-to-san-diego-to-train-future-cyber-security-workforce-300620265.html

SOURCE SANS Institute

Related Links

http://www.sans.org

