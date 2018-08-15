SANS Houston Cyber Security Training Features Courses to Help Security Professionals Protect Our Nation's Critical Infrastructure

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training, today announced the agenda for SANS Houston 2018 (#SANSHouston) taking place October 29 – November 3 in Texas. The event features hands-on immersion style courses designed to help security professionals at every level arm themselves with the information needed to defeat cyber attackers. Included on the agenda is the new SEC460: Enterprise Threat and Vulnerability Assessment course.

According to SEC460 course co-author and instructor Matthew Toussain (@0sm0s1z), "Our nation's critical infrastructure and financial sectors are under attack. And for those organizations who support networks with hundreds or even thousands of disparate nodes, defense can be a difficult challenge. SEC460 is designed to help organizations gain control of their environments and prevent cyber criminals from weaponizing the information environment."

For additional information on the SEC460: Enterprise Threat and Vulnerability Assessment course, or to register, visit: www.sans.org/u/HwX

SANS Houston 2018 features courses covering a variety of topics including cyber defense, ethical hacking, penetration testing, critical security controls, digital forensics, and security management. Bonus evening talks will round out the agenda. Included in the talks is a keynote address discussing the evolution of modern information security and the new approaches needed to move into the 21st century, Modern Information Security: Forget Cyber, It's All About AppSec.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS Houston 2018, visit: www.sans.org/u/Hx2

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (www.SANS.org)

SOURCE SANS Institute

Related Links

http://www.sans.org

