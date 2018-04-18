SANS ICS Curriculum Lead Michael J. Assante Named RSA Conference Award Winner for Excellence in the Field of Information Security

A pioneer in ICS Cyber Security, Assante has made exceptional contributions to the long-term security of ICS on an international scale. He has provided valuable guidance to government, intelligence, military and industrial organizations to help protect large-scale power and other business systems from malicious intrusions perpetrated by criminals, terrorists and nation states.

Assante worked with SANS Institute to establish the SANS ICS and SCADA Security Summit which is now in its 13th year. Previously Assante served as Vice President and CSO at American Electric Power, engaged in research to include the Idaho National Laboratory vulnerability of electric generators to destruction through remote cyber attack, and served as the first CSO at NERC. Government, intelligence, and military organizations have also relied on his leadership and counsel for more than 20 years. He has testified before the US Senate and House and was an initial member of the Commission on Cyber Security for the 44th Presidency. Earlier this month Assante was named the recipient of the SANS Industrial Control System (ICS) Lifetime Achievement Award.

The RSA Conference Award for Excellence in Information Security recognizes outstanding achievement in the industry. The judging committee seeks to recognize a security practitioner for their security program or initiative.

