SANS In-Person Training to Return to Select Locations in July

"With cybersecurity events making headlines worldwide over the past few weeks, SANS training has never been in more demand as practitioners seek the skills they need to protect and defend their networks," says Rob Lee, Chief Curriculum Director and Faculty Lead at SANS Institute. "Returning to In-Person training provides more options to SANS students. While SANS offers best-in-class online training through our OnDemand and Live Online platforms, there are those who prefer to learn in-person and this option is for them. SANS is now offering In-Person training at multiple events this year alongside our other offerings, giving everyone the opportunity to gain the skills they want in the setting that is best for them."

In North America, In-Person training will be offered at the following event locations:

Washington, DC | July 12-17

| Austin, TX | July 26-31

| Crystal City, VA | August 9-14

| San Antonio, TX | August 16-21

| Virginia Beach, VA | August 23-28

Students in the EMEA region who are ready to return to a classroom setting will have the opportunity to do so at training events located in London, Amsterdam, and Zurich, taking place July through September. Students in the Asia Pacific region will continue to find their In-Person and in-Person Live-Stream events on sans.org

In addition to its OnDemand training available to customers 24/7, SANS will continue to offer Live Online events with interactive, live-stream cybersecurity training delivered directly from world-renowned faculty. Whether students train OnDemand or attend In-Person or Live Online, they will receive high-quality cybersecurity training they can use immediately. Find an up-to-date list of available courses and modalities, sortable by region, here.

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at In-Person and Live Online cyber security training events, and more than 50 courses are available anytime, anywhere with our OnDemand platform. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers a master's degree, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cyber security. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to easily and effectively manage their 'human' cyber security risk. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system – the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

