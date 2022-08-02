SANS Institute Brings Together Top Cloud Experts from Google and Microsoft for SANS' First Cloud Security Exchange Event on August 25, 2022

Attendees to hear from global experts about new cloud security techniques, trends, and key learnings

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, today announced it would be hosting its first SANS 2022 Cloud Security Exchange live online event, which will take place on August 25, 2022 at 11:00am EDT. The Cloud Security Exchange brings technical security leaders from Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Microsoft Azure together in one forum to share their perspectives on building cloud security programs and best practices on crucial security pillars. As more organizations embrace digital transformation, security operations and architecture teams are facing new challenges.

With three engaging presentations and an interactive panel discussion, this event features the Cloud Security industry's best and brightest subject matter experts paired with independent technical experts from the SANS Institute to share solutions to enterprises' problems in today's increasingly multi-cloud environment. In addition, attendees will gain insight on protecting cloud environments against potential attacks and explore the latest available capabilities.

Dr. Anton Chuvakin, Leader of the security solution strategy at Google Cloud, will share tips on building a sound operational security strategy in Google Cloud, starting with threat modeling to help determine where and how to focus best. He'll also explore best practices for implementing strong security capabilities in all three pillars within Google Cloud and a guide for building and operating security architecture that grows with the organization as its cloud footprint expands.

"Cloud providers have the opportunity to make the security tools and operational solutions they've established for their own organizations available to cloud customers," said Dr. Anton Chuvakin of Google Cloud. "By sharing our best strategies for establishing robust security architectures at Cloud Security Exchange, attendees can walk away with a blueprint to securing their organization's assets and, ultimately, make the world a safer place."

Dr. Roberto Bamberger, Senior Principal Consultant in Microsoft's Detection and Response Team (DaRT), will focus on identity as the new perimeter for cloud systems technology and share best practices on detecting unauthorized access efficiently to regain and retain control of your environment following an incident. In addition, he'll give an inside look at past attackers and how others may attempt to subvert systems, including what can occur in both Azure Active Directory and the Azure Platform itself.

"In a post-pandemic world where our cybersecurity priorities have forever shifted, all companies big and small must think differently about how to keep their data and people safe," said Dr. Roberto Bamberger, Senior Principal Consultant in Microsoft's Detection and Response Team (DART). "This event will provide the perfect how-to guide for anyone looking to leverage the power and safety of intelligent cloud security."

To encourage interactive discussion, SANS will pose poll questions before the event to gain insight into what hot topics are circulating for Cloud Security professionals. These responses will be used to ensure maximum impact with coverage of the issues that matter most to those attending.

Register today to attend this incredible event live online on August 25, 2022, at 11:00am EDT, or to receive a link to the OnDemand recording following the event. Translation will be available in French, German, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish.

