SANS Institute Launches "New2Cyber" Curriculum To Help Professionals Kickstart Careers In Cybersecurity

For anyone new to cybersecurity, New2Cyber provides the knowledge and skills to pursue entry-level cybersecurity jobs

New2Cyber curriculum helps first-time cybersecurity professionals train for critical industry certifications needed to secure cybersecurity positions through the Global Information Assurance Certification (GIAC).

"The demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals is higher than ever and the New2Cyber curriculum is designed to help grow the cybersecurity workforce," said James Lyne, Chief Technology Officer, Certified Instructor and course author for SANS Institute. "We have created a pathway for non-technical professionals to pursue careers in cybersecurity by offering courses that provide hands-on training and certifications. All New2Cyber courses are proven to help students successfully transition into cybersecurity careers."

The New2Cyber curriculum features three core courses designed to help students build a foundation of cybersecurity knowledge and gain the skills needed for cybersecurity roles.

To learn more about how to kickstart a career in cybersecurity through SANS Institute's New2Cyber curriculum, visit www.sans.org/new2cyber or reach out to [email protected].

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at In-Person and Live Online cyber security training events, and more than 50 courses are available anytime, anywhere with our OnDemand platform. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers a master's degree, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cyber security. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to easily and effectively manage their 'human' cyber security risk. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system – the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

