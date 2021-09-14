SANS Institute Launches "New2Cyber" Curriculum To Help Professionals Kickstart Careers In Cybersecurity
New2Cyber provides professionals new to cybersecurity field with foundational knowledge and skills to pursue entry-level cybersecurity roles
BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SANS Institute launches New2Cyber, a new curriculum proven to help non-technical professionals enter the cybersecurity field. The curriculum's three core courses provide professionals with a solid foundation of cybersecurity knowledge and the practical skills needed to pursue cybersecurity roles in greater numbers.
With nearly three million open cybersecurity positions globally, the lack of skilled cybersecurity talent continues to plague organizations and governments. The increase in ransomware attacks and high-profile breaches have pushed organizations to strengthen their security posture and invest in cybersecurity talent. Through New2Cyber, SANS aims to help close the cybersecurity skills gap and provide a career development roadmap for professionals seeking to enter the cybersecurity field for the first time. New2Cyber allows students to learn real-world cybersecurity skills from the from the top experts in the industry. Organizations can also leverage New2Cyber curriculum to help reskill and retrain its existing workforce.
New2Cyber curriculum helps first-time cybersecurity professionals train for critical industry certifications needed to secure cybersecurity positions through the Global Information Assurance Certification (GIAC).
"The demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals is higher than ever and the New2Cyber curriculum is designed to help grow the cybersecurity workforce," said James Lyne, Chief Technology Officer, Certified Instructor and course author for SANS Institute. "We have created a pathway for non-technical professionals to pursue careers in cybersecurity by offering courses that provide hands-on training and certifications. All New2Cyber courses are proven to help students successfully transition into cybersecurity careers."
The New2Cyber curriculum features three core courses designed to help students build a foundation of cybersecurity knowledge and gain the skills needed for cybersecurity roles.
- SEC275: Foundations – Computers, Technology & Security empowers students to learn fundamental computing, foundational IT and security skills through browser-based learning modules and hands-on labs. This course prepares students for a new GIAC certification, GFACT.
- SEC301: Intro to Cybersecurity covers a broad spectrum of security topics, from core cybersecurity terminology to how computers and networks function. This course prepares students for the Global Information Security Fundamentals (GISF) certification exam.
- SEC401: Security Essentials – Network, End Point and Cloud covers the most effective steps to preventing attacks and detecting adversaries. This course provides students with the essential information security skills and techniques needed to protect and secure critical information and technology assets, whether on-premise or in the cloud. This course prepares students for the GIAC Security Essentials Certifications (GSEC) exam.
About SANS Institute
The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at In-Person and Live Online cyber security training events, and more than 50 courses are available anytime, anywhere with our OnDemand platform. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers a master's degree, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cyber security. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to easily and effectively manage their 'human' cyber security risk. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system – the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community. (https://www.sans.org)
