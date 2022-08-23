SANS Institute Partners with Mission43 to Bring Free Cybersecurity Training and Certification to Idaho Veterans

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute , the global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, today announced a new academy in partnership with Mission43. The Mission43 Cybersecurity Academy with the SANS Institute will offer Idaho veterans and their spouses with little to no cybersecurity experience the opportunity to quickly gain these in-demand skills and launch a new career in just months. The Mission43 Cybersecurity Academy with SANS Institute aims to establish a talent pipeline for Idaho to help veterans advance their quality of life and improve cybersecurity for local employers and communities.

The academy provides free accelerated training and globally recognized certifications in the fastest-growing industry in the U.S. today. Over a period of six months, selected Mission43 members will have the opportunity to complete three GIAC certifications with support from technical mentors and cohorts, forming lifelong connections as the courses progress.

GIAC Certifications provide the highest and most rigorous assurance of cybersecurity knowledge and skill for industry, government, and military clients across the world. The certifications focus on specific areas that align with growing industry needs such as cloud security, cyber defense, industrial control systems, digital forensics, and much more.

This multi-stage, self-paced program provides a reliable pathway to acquiring technical skills and building confidence when entering the cybersecurity workforce. Academy career services support aims to have participants interview and land a job before or by the time they have taken their last GIAC certification.

Interested candidates can learn more at the Mission43 website or complete the web application form right away and get started on a direct path to cybersecurity employment in Idaho. The current application window is open until September 23, 2022.

