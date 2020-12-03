SANS Institute to Support the Global CyberPeace Challenge with Capture the Flag Tournament

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS is excited to announce its support of the Global CyberPeace Challenge, a competition that encourages youth innovators from around the world to promote peace in cyberspace by solving crucial techno-social issues. Organized by the CyberPeace Foundation, this virtual event features workshops, speakers, and competitions culminating on Safer Internet Day (February 9, 2021), when the winners will be announced and prizes worth up to $30,000 will be distributed.

Divided into three tracks: Cyber Policy & Strategy Challenge, Peace-a-Thon: The Innovation Challenge, and Capture the Flag (CTF), the objective of the challenges is to identify new cyber talent and to inspire the development of innovative solutions to critical real-world problems.

"SANS Institute is proud to partner with the CyberPeace Foundation to empower current and future cybersecurity practitioners through practical training, education, certifications and resources to create a safer global community. We are very excited to deliver GRID NetWars Tournament as a grand finale CTF for the GCC2.0 event," said Jim Yacone, Chief of Mission for the SANS Institute.

"The Global CyberPeace Challenge coincides with lockdowns worldwide due to COVID-19, which has caused many to move their daily activities online. This change has uncovered several challenges at the national and international levels," added Vineet Kumar, Founder and President of the CyberPeace Foundation. "The Global CyberPeace Challenge aims to help solve some of the most urgent cyber issues through collective resilience and collaboration. Overall, we hope to help make cyberspace accessible and inclusive, and look forward to recognizing and rewarding innovative solutions."

You can learn more about the GCC2.0 Capture the Flag and other challenges by visiting the Global CyberPeace Challenge website. Registration closes on December 15, 2020.

About CyberPeace Foundation

CyberPeace Foundation (CPF) is a global civil society organization, think tank of cybersecurity and policy experts with the vision of pioneering CyberPeace Initiatives to build collective resiliency against cybercrimes and global threats of cyber warfare. CPF is involved in Policy Advocacy, Research and Training related to all aspects of CyberPeace and Cyber Security. Key areas of CyberPeace Foundation's work are in Technology Governance, Policy Review and Advocacy, Capacity and Capability creation and building through partnerships with various government organizations, academic institutions and civil society entities.

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at in-person and virtual cyber security training events and on demand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers a master's degree, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cyber security. SANS Security Awareness, a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to easily and effectively manage their "human" cybersecurity risk. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community, including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the internet's early warning system—the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

