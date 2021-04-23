SANS Institute Updates Courseware to Teach New CIS Controls v8

BETHESDA, Md., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification in the world, is excited to announce major course updates to two Cybersecurity Leadership courses focused on the most up-to-date critical security controls. In close partnership with the Center for Internet Security (CIS), SANS has revised and updated our curriculum to implement, measure and understand your organization's risk using the Critical Controls v8. As the CIS Controls version 8 are launching in May 2021 at the global RSA Conference, both SEC440: CIS Critical Controls: A Practical Introduction and SEC566: Implementing and Auditing CIS Critical Controls have been updated to reflect the revisions.

The updates to the CIS Controls focus on:

Including modern technologies like cloud and mobile

Defining Implementation Groups (IG) so that organizations can implement a prioritized set of Safeguards, or Sub-Controls, based on risk exposure and resources

Being consistent, simplified, and measurable by ensuring one requirement per Safeguard

Including a task-based focus regardless of who's executing the Control

SEC440: CIS Critical Controls: A Practical Introduction debuts May 13, 2021 at the Global RSA Conference

SEC566: Implementing and Auditing CIS Critical Controls debuts May 24, 2021

Learn more and stay updated at sans.org/blog/cis-controls-v8/

