SANS Instructor and Digital Forensic Expert Lodrina Cherne Honored by SC Magazine as a Woman to Watch in IT Security

BETHESDA, Md., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced SANS instructor and digital forensic expert Lodrina Cherne (@hexplates) was named to SC Magazine's prestigious Women in IT Security 2019 issue. Cherne is among an elite group of luminaries in the Women to Watch category.

Cherne is a powerhouse in the digital forensics space. In one particularly memorable investigation, she helped in the acquittal of more than 200 foreign imprisoned senior military officers in Turkey after showing that the electronic documents used to indict them were forged. Known as Sledgehammer, the case involved sophisticated forgery and backdating of documents related to a military coup in Turkey. Cherne explained that while everything in the indictment initially looked "right" on the surface to tools and parsers, a few details just didn't line up. "Digging through documents at the lowest level and finding the answers in hex was extremely satisfying and had real-world ramifications for the people who had been wrongly indicted," she says.

An instructor for the SANS FOR500: Windows Forensic Analysis course, Cherne's goal is to help students look at an investigation from multiple angles by using different tools to find as many facts as possible. She became a SANS instructor to help instill solid foundational skills, practices, and techniques in students to advance their understanding of Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR), as well as to advance the overall DFIR profession. Cherne finds it particularly rewarding that even one footnote or a single mention among the hundreds of pages covered in a week-long course can help a student some day break a case.

In addition to her work at SANS, Cherne is a Product Manager at Cybereason. She is also an internationally classed powerlifter who earned the title of National Champion at the 2013 USA Powerlifting championship and received the bronze medal at the 2014 IPF World Championships.

For more information about the FOR500: Windows Forensic Analysis course, or to register, visit:

https://www.sans.org/course/windows-forensic-analysis

