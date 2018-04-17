SANS Minneapolis Cyber Security Training will Detail How to Take the Advantage Away from Attackers

According to Kevin Fiscus (@kevinbfiscus), "We have been trying to protect our networks using the same techniques for decades and have been consistently failing. Adding "next-gen" to the product name has done wonders for technology sales but little in the way of significantly increasing security. Currently, defenders have to be right 100 percent of the time while attackers have to be right once, giving attackers a significant advantage. It's time to change the game. Join me in Minneapolis where I will discuss what an OODA loop is, how we can win the OODA loop battle and how we can take back the advantage."

In addition to his keynote discussion, Fiscus will also teach the SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling course. This course was designed to turn the tables on computer attackers by helping securing professionals better understand attackers' tactics and strategies.

For additional information on the SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling course, or to register, please visit: www.sans.org/u/CHB

SANS Minneapolis 2018 features classes for information security professionals of every level. Those new to cyber security will benefit from the SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style course. More seasoned professionals will see great value in the SEC503: Intrusion Detection In-Depth, SEC511: Continuous Monitoring and Security Operations and SEC560: Network Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking courses.

For additional information on SANS Minneapolis 2018, including a complete list of courses or to register, please visit: www.sans.org/u/CHG

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates employee qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (www.SANS.org)

