SANS Network Security 2019 Training Event Features More than 45 Courses to Develop Real-World Cyber Security Skills

"The real-world, practical examples paired with an instructor who clearly knew the subject matter inside and out made this training invaluable."

- Theresa Hanks, Booz Allen Hamilton

WORLD-CLASS TRAINING

Protect your business and advance your career at SANS Network Security 2019 with more than 45 hands-on, immersion-style courses taught by real-world practitioners.

In SANS courses, students are immersed in hands-on lab exercises designed to help them practice, hone, and perfect what they've learned. Courses are constantly updated and rewritten to ensure the tools and techniques taught remain current, and on the cutting edge. Students are encouraged to browse all 45+ courses to see what training opportunities exist.

SANS Network Security 2019 offers courses and certifications in the following and more:

Cyber Defense

Penetration Testing

Ethical Hacking

Digital Forensics

Security Management

Incident Response

ICS/SCADA Security

Cloud Security

Critical Security Controls

Cyber Threat Intelligence

Secure Development

"SANS training is like a high intensity, action packed, thriller movie! So much coming at you but you get to just soak it all in. Exceptional content, tools, and instructors that nurture learning through hands-on help, questions, and lecture."

- Ryan Baisley, Ogletree Deakins

LEARN FROM THE BEST

SANS has an esteemed faculty of cyber security practitioners and course authors. All SANS instructors are active security practitioners, bringing their extensive knowledge and real-world experiences directly to the classroom. They are called on regularly to share their expertise with government and commercial organizations around the world. Meet the SANS faculty teaching at SANS Network Security 2019.

For a complete schedule of courses, NetWars, and evening talks or to register for SANS Network Security 2019, visit: https://www.sans.org/network-security-2019

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources and operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

SOURCE SANS Institute

Related Links

http://www.sans.org

