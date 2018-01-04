SANS New York City Training Event to Provide Security Professionals with Detailed Insight into the Tools and Techniques Needed to Fend Off Cyber Attacks

According to Anuj Soni (@asoni), "Malware analysis can be fun, but it can also be a frustrating experience if you don't lay out some ground rules. For example, before you double-click anything, you need to understand your goals, your process, and your target operating system - without considering these basic aspects, you'll likely spend way too much reversing a sample, learn little, and produce nothing. This talk will discuss the rules I live by to ensure my malware analysis efforts are productive and useful to all those involved."

For additional information on the FOR508: Advanced Digital Forensics, Incident Response, and Threat Hunting course or to register, please visit: www.sans.org/u/zaJ

SANS New York City Winter 2018 offers courses to help security professionals implement the necessary security layers to defend organizations from cyber attacks. SANS instructors apply practical techniques which add value to the training material so students not only learn the information, but can apply it immediately when they return to work. Additional courses offered at SANS New York City Winter include SEC301: Intro to Information Security, SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style, SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling, SEC566: Implementing and Auditing the Critical Security Controls - In-Depth, and MGT517: Managing Security Operations: Detection, Response, and Intelligence.

For detailed course information or to register for SANS New York City Winter 2018, please visit: www.sans.org/u/zaO

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 50 different courses at more than 200 live cybersecurity training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates employee qualifications via 30 hands-on, technical certifications in information security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (www.SANS.org)

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sans-new-york-city-training-event-to-provide-security-professionals-with-detailed-insight-into-the-tools-and-techniques-needed-to-fend-off-cyber-attacks-300577658.html

SOURCE SANS Institute

Related Links

http://www.sans.org

