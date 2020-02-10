SANS Offers More Than 35 Immersion-Style Courses at San Diego Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced the agenda for SANS Security West 2020 taking place May 6-13 in San Diego, California. The event features more than 35 immersion-style training courses for security professionals at every level. Included on the agenda are several new courses, including ICS612: ICS Cybersecurity In-Depth.

Rarely do industrial control system (ICS) practitioners get access to a comprehensive ICS lab and learning environment staged as a real system. ICS612 Co-author and SANS instructor Jason Dely explains, "We built a classroom-based operations environment to help ICS professionals develop the much-needed skills necessary to dig deep into a running ICS." SANS ICS612 walks through the correlation between how these systems are built in order to apply effective security controls. "Join me as we explore variations of the underlying technologies, fundamental cyber-physical operations those technologies are meant to support and how to keep them secure," concludes Dely.

SANS Security West 2020 course topics include cyber defense, ethical hacking, penetration testing, digital forensics, security management, critical security controls, cloud security, open-source intelligence (OSINT), SecDevOps, mobile device security, and much more. In addition to SANS classroom training, students can test their security skills at the Core NetWars Tournament, DFIR NetWars Tournament, Grid NetWars Tournament, and the Cyber Defense NetWars Tournament. Bonus evening talks on today's most complex cyber security issues will round out the agenda.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS Security West 2020, visit:

https://www.sans.org/security-west-2020

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

SOURCE SANS Institute

Related Links

www.sans.org

