SANS Shares How to Build a Sustainable Cloud Security Program at Jacksonville, Florida Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced the agenda for SANS Jacksonville 2020, taking place February 24-29 in Florida. Course topics include security essentials, cloud security, OSINT, intrusion detection and ethical hacking. SANS Instructor Shaun McCullough (@thecybergoof) will teach SEC545: Cloud Security Architecture and Operations.

According to McCullough, "Organizations are increasingly moving their infrastructure and workloads to public cloud providers, but are they doing its safely? This class uniquely focuses on secure implementation and operation of cloud services while we investigate different types of clouds, architecture approaches, automation, and incident response processes. Students will get hands-on experience, gain new skills, hear some classic fails and learn from each other's journey to secure cloud services."

SANS Jacksonville 2020 features courses for security professionals at every level. Included on the course-line is SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style, SEC487: Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Gathering and Analysis, SEC503: Intrusion Detection In-Depth, SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, Exploits, and Incident Handling, and SEC560: Network Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking. A bonus evening talk entitled, So, You Want to Be an Infosec Consultant?" will round out the schedule.

For a complete list of courses and instructors, or to register for SANS Jacksonville 2020, visit:

https://www.sans.org/jacksonville-2020

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

SOURCE SANS Institute

Related Links

http://www.sans.org

