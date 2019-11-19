SANS Shares How to Create an Effective HIPAA Compliance Program that Includes High-Level Security at New York City Cyber Security Training Event

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training and certifications, today announced SANS New York City Winter 2020, taking place February 10-15. Top security practitioners will share what works in cyber security. SANS Certified Instructor, Doc Blackburn (@DocBlackburn), will detail how to build a comprehensive HIPAA compliance program that incorporates security into it during his talk, "You don't know HIPAA!"

Blackburn explains, "The HIPAA Security Rule is full of spit-ball compliance objectives, but it doesn't actually tell you how to meet those requirements." Successfully achieving compliance requires a deliberate plan. Just because an organization passed an audit, doesn't mean it's secure. Blackburn continues, "If HIPAA is something you have to do, why not have it actually provide value to your security posture? In just one hour I will show the nine steps necessary to have an effective HIPAA compliance program and how to provide high level of security at the same time."

In addition to his talk, Blackburn will teach the SEC301: Introduction to Cyber Security course. This course is designed for students who have a basic knowledge of computers and technology, but no prior knowledge of cyber security. Students will learn the fundamentals of information security, which will serve as the foundation of their InfoSec skills and knowledge for years to come.

SANS New York City Winter 2020 features courses for cyber security professionals at every level. Also included on the course line-up is the new SANS FOR498: Battlefield Forensics & Data Acquisition course. This course was created to address the problem of growing data sets within investigations. This course addresses the many challenges related to acquiring data from all of the varied sources in a modern investigation, including cell phones, laptops, servers, cloud storage and Internet of things devices.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS New York City Winter 2020, visit: https://www.sans.org/new-york-city-winter-2020

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

