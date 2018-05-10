SANS to Address Modern Cyber Defense Implementation Challenges at SANSFIRE in Washington, D.C.

According to SANS Instructor and co-author of the SEC530 course, Justin Henderson (@SecurityMapper), "A defensible security architecture requires understanding and controlling data in motion and at rest by implementing both preventative and detective controls that layer on top of one another." Henderson continues, "The new SANS SEC530: Defensible Security Architecture course addresses the challenges of implementing modern cyber defenses by showing how to use existing technologies in innovative ways while applying multiple strategies such as data-centric and zero trust security approaches."

SEC530 details how organizations can best protect themselves by showing it is less about specialized products and services and having the latest "shiny next-gen solution". Rather, attendees will learn how to use what they have to the fullest extent.

For additional information on the SEC530: Defensible Security Architecture course, or to register to attend this course, please visit: www.sans.org/u/DFr

SANSFIRE 2018 features courses for security professionals of every level. Those new to cyber security will benefit from the SEC301: Introduction to Cyber Security and SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style courses. More seasoned professionals will benefit from such courses as SEC564: Red Team Operations and Threat Emulation, SEC599: Defeating Advanced Adversaries - Implementing Kill Chain Defenses, and SEC617: Wireless Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking. SANSFIRE features three types of NetWars: Core, Cyber Defense, and DFIR. Additionally, SANS Internet Storm Center (ISC) handlers will host their annual State of the Internet Panel Discussion in conjunction with SANSFIRE 2018.

For additional information on SANSFIRE 2018 including a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register, please visit: www.sans.org/u/DFB

