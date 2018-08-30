SANS to Bring its Most Popular Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) Courses and Instructors to Miami for DFIRCON Event

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training, today announced SANS DFIRCON Miami 2018 taking place November 5 – 10 in Florida. DFIRCON (#DFIRCON) is one of SANS' most comprehensive DFIR training experiences of the year. This unique event features courses to strengthen DFIR skills and streamline day-to-day investigations. SANS DFIR faculty Rob Lee, Lenny Zeltser, Phil Hagen, Heather Mahalik, and Chad Tilbury will deliver the keynote address on the State of the Artifact.

According to SANS DFIR Curriculum Lead Rob Lee (@robtlee), "Data breach incidents are increasing. We can no longer sit and wait for things to go bad before we react. Rather than rely on technology, we need skilled professionals that are prepared to utilize their knowledge and a variety of tactics to hunt and defeat the enemy. The State of the Artifact keynote address at DFIRCON will dive into the latest DFIR developments and best practices the industry is utilizing to overcome current challenges. Join my colleagues and me as we provide a comprehensive analysis on what the future holds for this ever-changing field."

In addition to the keynote address, Lee will co-teach his co-authored course FOR500: Windows Forensic Analysis. Windows is silently recording an unbelievable amount of data about its users. FOR500 teaches DFIR professionals how to mine this mountain of data. Students will leave this course armed with the latest tools and techniques necessary to investigate even the most complicated systems they might encounter.

For additional information on the FOR500: Windows Forensic Analysis course, or to register, visit: www.sans.org/u/HRc

DFIRCON 2018 features course covering such topics as digital forensics, incident response, cyber threat intelligence, reverse-engineering malware, and ethical hacking. All courses at SANS DFIRCON Miami 2018 are associated with GIAC certifications. Attendees will also have the opportunity to test their skills at the DFIR NetWars Tournament.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS DFIRCON Miami 2018, visit: www.sans.org/u/HRm

