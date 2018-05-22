SANS to Detail What InfoSec Professionals Must Do to Gain Funding for their Activities at Pittsburgh Cyber Security Training

"One of the biggest challenges that InfoSec professionals face today is getting leadership to support their security activities. In many instances, it is not until after a breach that additional resources are received. And, unfortunately, the security team is shown the door as the breach was considered their fault," says Blackburn. "Communicating the importance of these resources in an effective manner before a breach is imperative to achieving leadership support. Join me at SANS Pittsburgh where I will share the secrets of what InfoSec professionals can do to not only gain funding for their activities but to ensure they still have a job after a breach!"

In addition to his evening talk, Blackburn will teach the SEC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style course. SEC401 provides a detailed overview of security fundamentals in a boot camp-style format that is reinforced with hands-on labs. Students will learn effective steps to prevent attacks and detect adversaries. To learn more about the course or to register, visit: www.sans.org/u/Ehg

SANS Pittsburgh also features the new SEC460: Enterprise Threat and Vulnerability Assessment course. SEC460 is the premier course focused on building technical vulnerability assessment skills and techniques, while highlighting time-tested practical approaches to ensure true value across the enterprise. The course covers threat management, introduces the core components of comprehensive vulnerability assessment, and provides the hands-on instruction necessary to produce a vigorous defensive strategy from day one. To learn more about the course or to register, visit: www.sans.org/u/Ehl

For additional information on SANS Pittsburgh 2018 including a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register, visit: www.sans.org/u/Ehq

