SANS to Help Build San Diego's Pipeline of Skilled Cyber Security Practitioners

BETHESDA, Md., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cyber security training, today announced the agenda for SANS Security West 2019 (#SANSSecWest) taking place May 9-16 in San Diego, CA. Courses will cover a variety of topics including cloud security, ethical hacking, penetration testing, security management, secure DevOps, ICS security and more. Forensic expert Sarah Edwards (@iamevltwin) will share how to extract hidden data from Mac and iPhone devices for forensic examination during her evening talk "From Apple Seeds to Apple Pie".

According to Edwards, "Every investigation is different. It may require a certain level of granularity that is not normally available in your everyday iTunes backup. There is data on these iOS devices that only certain software and/or processes with a low level of access can provide. Many commercial forensic utilities do not parse this data and knowing what and how it is being stored can be an investigative game changer. Join me at SANS Security West where I will share the secrets to finding this data."

In addition to her evening talk Edwards will teach her FOR518: Mac and iOS Forensic Analysis and Incident Response course. Edwards designed this course to enable an analyst comfortable in Windows-based forensics to perform just as well on a Mac or iOS. Computer forensic analysts who complete this course will leave with the skills needed to take on a Mac or iOS forensics case.

SANS Security West 2019 features courses for every skill level. Those new to cyber security will benefit from the SEC301: Introduction to Cyber Security and EC401: Security Essentials Bootcamp Style courses. Seasoned professionals will benefit from courses like SEC487: Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) Gathering and Analysis, LEG523: Law of Data Security and Investigations, SEC503: Intrusion Detection In-Depth, and ICS410: ICS/SCADA Security Essentials. More than 10 bonus evening talks on today's most challenging cyber security issues will round out the agenda.

For a complete list of courses and evening talks, or to register for SANS Security West 2019, visit:

https://www.sans.org/security-west-2019

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide. Renowned SANS instructors teach over 60 different courses at more than 200 live cyber security training events as well as online. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates a practitioner's qualifications via over 30 hands-on, technical certifications in cyber security. The SANS Technology Institute, a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's degrees in cyber security. SANS offers a myriad of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system--the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to help the entire information security community. (https://www.sans.org)

SOURCE SANS Institute

Related Links

http://www.sans.org

